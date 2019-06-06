Djokovic eases into French Open semifinals with win over young pretender Zverev
The Serbian top seed took the initiative from the outset, dictating the pace of the game over his 22-year-old opponent.
The 32-year-old converted six break points and won 80 percent of his first-serve points to destroy Zverev in two hours and 9 minutes.
Djokovic has extended his incredible Grand Slam winning streak to 25 matches as he remains in the hunt for a fourth consecutive major title.
Back in the final 4️⃣.@DjokerNole too good for Zverev 7-5 6-2 6-2. Meets Them in the semi-finals.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2019
In the semifinal, the 15-time Grand Slam winner will take on Dominic Thiem of Austria, who beat Russia’s Karen Khachanov in his respective quarterfinal.
The other semifinal battle will feature Spanish star Rafael Nadal – 11-time Roland-Garros winner and undisputed 'King of Clay' – facing off against Swiss legend Roger Federer.
9⃣e demi-finale à Roland-Garros 🙌@DjokerNole élimine Alexander Zverev en 3 sets 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. La dernière fois qu'il a atteint les demi-finales à Paris, c'était en 2016, l'année de son titre...https://t.co/pBhRp41cjD | #RG19pic.twitter.com/IXI3ulAQMr— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2019
Djokovic is bidding to add to the solitary French Open title he won in 2016.