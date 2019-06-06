 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Djokovic eases into French Open semifinals with win over young pretender Zverev

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 15:24
Get short URL
Djokovic eases into French Open semifinals with win over young pretender Zverev
Serbia's Novak Djokovic © REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
World number one Novak Djokovic eased into the French Open semifinals with a solid three-set victory over fifth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany, 7-5 6-2 6-2.

The Serbian top seed took the initiative from the outset, dictating the pace of the game over his 22-year-old opponent.

READ MORE: US teen Anisimova dumps defending champ Halep out of French Open

The 32-year-old converted six break points and won 80 percent of his first-serve points to destroy Zverev in two hours and 9 minutes.

Djokovic has extended his incredible Grand Slam winning streak to 25 matches as he remains in the hunt for a fourth consecutive major title.

In the semifinal, the 15-time Grand Slam winner will take on Dominic Thiem of Austria, who beat Russia’s Karen Khachanov in his respective quarterfinal.

The other semifinal battle will feature Spanish star Rafael Nadal – 11-time Roland-Garros winner and undisputed 'King of Clay' – facing off against Swiss legend Roger Federer.

Djokovic is bidding to add to the solitary French Open title he won in 2016.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies