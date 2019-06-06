Djokovic eases into French Open semifinals with win over young pretender Zverev

World number one Novak Djokovic eased into the French Open semifinals with a solid three-set victory over fifth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany, 7-5 6-2 6-2.

The Serbian top seed took the initiative from the outset, dictating the pace of the game over his 22-year-old opponent.

The 32-year-old converted six break points and won 80 percent of his first-serve points to destroy Zverev in two hours and 9 minutes.

Djokovic has extended his incredible Grand Slam winning streak to 25 matches as he remains in the hunt for a fourth consecutive major title.

In the semifinal, the 15-time Grand Slam winner will take on Dominic Thiem of Austria, who beat Russia’s Karen Khachanov in his respective quarterfinal.

The other semifinal battle will feature Spanish star Rafael Nadal – 11-time Roland-Garros winner and undisputed 'King of Clay' – facing off against Swiss legend Roger Federer.

Djokovic is bidding to add to the solitary French Open title he won in 2016.