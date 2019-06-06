Chelsea accept Real Madrid bid for Eden Hazard in deal worth up to $165mn – reports

Chelsea have accepted a bid from Real Madrid for star man Eden Hazard in a deal which could see the London club net up to £130 million ($US165 million), according to reports.

The initial deal for the Belgian playmaker will earn the Blues £88 million, but add-ons could see that rise significantly to meet the £130 million mark, which was the club’s initial estimation of the 28-year-old.

Hazard has been at Chelsea since signing from French club Lille in 2012, winning the Premier League and Europa League, as well as individual accolades, as he has developed into one of the best in the world in his position.

The Belgian ace has signaled his interest in recent seasons to make the switch to Madrid, a desire made stronger by the appeal of Real manager Zinedine Zidane, whom Hazard idolized growing up.

Hazard’s dream now appears to be a reality after widespread reports that the club had agreed a fee which is set to include significant clauses as add-ons such as bonuses and performance-related payments, although the details of these have not been clarified.

Hazard leaves the Blues, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, on good terms, having put in a man-of-the-match performance in the Europa League final win against Arsenal at the end of May.

After that game, during which he scored a double, Hazard said “I think it’s goodbye.”

He has remained committed to the team despite the persistent rumors linking him to Los Blancos, and was a key figure in ensuring Chelsea ended third in the league this season.

Chelsea will hope they have a ready-made replacement in the form of American star Christian Pulisic, 20, whom they signed from Borussia Dortmund for $73mn earlier this season.

Pulisic remained in Germany to see out the campaign, but will join up with the Blues in the summer.