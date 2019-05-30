 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Just look what it means to him!' Fans swoon over 'adorable', cigar-smoking Sarri winning 1st medal

Published time: 30 May, 2019 12:54
Getty Images / Shaun Botterill
Maurizio Sarri won his first trophy in football when he guided Chelsea to a 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal in Wednesday's Europa League final - and won the hearts of football fans by popping a cigar and gazing in wonder at his medal.

The 60-year-old Sarri had never won a major trophy in his managerial career, despite leading Serie A side Napoli to within inches of a Scudetto, before goals from Olivier Giroud, Pedro and a brace from Belgian winger Eden Hazard brought home Europe's second competition for The Blues.

Fans fell in love at the sight of Sarri proudly clutching his medal, calling the image of him beaming at the reward for his most successful night in football as he walked up to lift the cup with his players "adorable".

Famous for his pitch side chain-smoking, Sarri was even seen cheekily popping out a cigar to toast the win, much to the amusement of injured captain Gary Cahill and goalscorer Pedro.

It was perhaps deserved, as it hasn't been the easiest season for Sarri. The Italian has been linked with the vacant Juventus manager's job, amid rumors ex-player and current Derby County manager Frank Lampard is being lined up to take the hotseat at Stamford Bridge.

Ever the romantic, Sarri dedicated the win to Napoli fans, to whom he had failed to deliver the same glory, and stopped just short of ensuring he will still be at Chelsea next season.

"I need to talk to the club and make sure I know what I can do for Chelsea and what Chelsea can do for me. I love the Premier League and I'm lucky I'm at Chelsea but at the end of each season you have to sit down and talk," he told journalists.

"I dedicate this triumph to all Napoli fans because it is a kind of satisfaction that I could not unfortunately give them."

Although Chelsea were narrowly beaten on penalties by Manchester City in the League Cup final, Sarri did manage to lead Chelsea to third in the Premier League, which was no easy feat given the frightful form of top two City and Liverpool, and also means a return to the Champions League next season. 

