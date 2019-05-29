'More empty seats than UKIP': Fans slam Baku Europa League Final for lacklustre atmosphere

Baku, the controversial host city for the Europa League Final, has been slammed by football fans after difficulties in travelling to the Azerbaijani city have contributed to empty seats and a negative atmosphere.

Only 6,000 tickets were made available to both Chelsea and Arsenal fans in the 68,700 capacity Baku Olympic Stadium, which caused a scandal at the time, but ironically many were returned due to high travel prices and a lack of direct routes of the 3,000 mile journey from London to Wednesday's Europa League Final.

More empty seats than UKIP. Absolute shambles of a final #UELfinal#EuropaLeagueFinal2019 — Richard Ali (@SenorChimp) May 29, 2019

Worst atmosphere for a final I can ever remember. #UELfinal — The 48 (@Je_suis_Gemeaux) May 29, 2019

At kick-off it was immediately apparent that large sections of seats remained vacant, leading to a vacuum in vocal support in the stadium which contributed to a sleepy start to the season's first major European final.

As ever, the Twitterati were on hand to give their views on the matter, some going as far as to say the stadium had "more empty seats than UKIP".

this is looking like a pre-season friendly in Asia #UELFinal — moonlandingwasfaked (@herboldsoul) May 29, 2019

Genuinely the worst atmosphere I’ve heard (or rather not heard) in a final, let alone European final. Absolute shambles. Just go to pens lads no one cares #UELFinal — Matt McRoberts (@mattymcr) May 29, 2019

▪ Nearly 3000 miles from home

▪ 1000s of empty seats

▪ Pre-season atmosphere

▪ Pitch 100 yards from the stands

▪ Cameraman sat on the roof



Chelsea fans "F*** off UEFA, is this what you want?"#EuropaLeagueFinal#CHEARS#UELFinal — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) May 29, 2019

The @EuropaLeague feels like a pre-season exhibition match. Really bad atmosphere with what looks like half the seats empty. Well done on the pick @UEFA. Stands are like 5 miles away from the pitch. Snooze-fest this. #UELFinal#CHEARS#Arsenal#Chelsea@Arsenal@ChelseaFC#boring — Manchester United Discussions (@ManUnewsCD) May 29, 2019

The match also hit the headlines after Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan decided not to travel with the team over fears for his safety given the fractious atmosphere between the two nations.