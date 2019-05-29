 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'More empty seats than UKIP': Fans slam Baku Europa League Final for lacklustre atmosphere

Published time: 29 May, 2019 20:06 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 20:14
© Arne Dedert / Global Look Press
Baku, the controversial host city for the Europa League Final, has been slammed by football fans after difficulties in travelling to the Azerbaijani city have contributed to empty seats and a negative atmosphere.

Only 6,000 tickets were made available to both Chelsea and Arsenal fans in the 68,700 capacity Baku Olympic Stadium, which caused a scandal at the time, but ironically many were returned due to high travel prices and a lack of direct routes of the 3,000 mile journey from London to Wednesday's Europa League Final. 

At kick-off it was immediately apparent that large sections of seats remained vacant, leading to a vacuum in vocal support in the stadium which contributed to a sleepy start to the season's first major European final. 

As ever, the Twitterati were on hand to give their views on the matter, some going as far as to say the stadium had "more empty seats than UKIP".

The match also hit the headlines after Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan decided not to travel with the team over fears for his safety given the fractious atmosphere between the two nations.

