Chelsea sign Pulisic for $73mn in highest ever fee for US player

Chelsea have signed US star Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, paying $73 million for the 20-year-old winger, a record for an American player.

The Premier League club will loan Pulisic back to Dortmund for the remainder of the Bundesliga season before he joins the London club permanently in the summer.

Chelsea will pay Dortmund €64 million ($73.1 million / £58 million) for the US international – far eclipsing the former record for an American player, which stood at €20 million when Wolfsburg signed defender John Brooks in 2017.

As the fee indicates, Pulisic is one of Europe’s hottest young prospects, and he has found the net nine times in 23 appearances for the US national team.

He has made more than 100 competitive appearances for Dortmund, scoring 15 times and with a further 24 assists.

The Pennsylvania-born player became the youngest non-German to score in the Bundesliga at 17 years and 212 days old when he netted in April 2016.

Pulisic's Dortmund contract was due to expire in 2020 and the club have decided to cash in now on one of their most exciting young players.

READ MORE: 'Stratospheric': Juventus win sets Serie A points tally record

Pulisic said that while he would be leaving the club “with a heavy heart,” he had signed for a “legendary club.”

"It's a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players," Pulisic wrote in a social media message.

This season he has made 11 league appearances for the club, scoring once, but has largely been outshine by 18-year-old English star Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, have hailed their new signing.

"At just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come," said director Marina Granovskaia.

While he will see out the season with the German giants, he will face stiff competition for places on his arrival in London.

Chelsea boasting a host of established stars such as Eden Hazard as well as talented youngsters including Callum Hudson-Odoi.