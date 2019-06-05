Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls: Middleweight star speaks ahead of New York return

Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin returns to action at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 8 against Canadian Steve Rolls. Follow all the pre-fight build-up as the two camps speak at the pre-fight press conference.

'GGG' is looking to work his way back to reclaiming the middleweight titles he lost to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez last September.

And, in the first step of his comeback, the Kazakh superstar faces undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls at an agreed 164lb catchweight contest.

Watch the two fighters address the media at the pre-fight press conference below.