 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls: Middleweight star speaks ahead of New York return

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 15:54 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 16:13
Get short URL
Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls: Middleweight star speaks ahead of New York return
© Ruptly
Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin returns to action at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 8 against Canadian Steve Rolls. Follow all the pre-fight build-up as the two camps speak at the pre-fight press conference.

'GGG' is looking to work his way back to reclaiming the middleweight titles he lost to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez last September.

And, in the first step of his comeback, the Kazakh superstar faces undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls at an agreed 164lb catchweight contest. 

Watch the two fighters address the media at the pre-fight press conference below.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies