‘I would shoot myself if I weighed 100kg’: Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin

Russian Olympic champion figure skater Alexei Yagudin has revealed he doesn’t support the modern trend of body positivity, stating that people with extra weight "are not beautiful."

In a rapid-fire question and answer session with Russian outlet Starhit, the four-time world gold medalist stressed that “being fat is very uncomfortable” adding that he would “shoot himself” if he weighed 100kg (220 lb).

“If I weighed 100kg I would shoot myself. I know my point of view is not fashionable nowadays, but I don’t consider stout people to be beautiful: you should fight off extra weight. In addition, being fat is not comfortable,” the 39-year-old said.

The retired athlete also voiced fears that same-sex marriage ideals will spread throughout Russia in the future, expressing a hope that his daughters will not marry women.

“In the future, I don’t want my daughters to marry women. In 20 years it can easily happen in our society. But I do hope it will not affect my family,” Yagudin added.

In 2002, the skater triumphantly won gold at the Salt Lake City Olympics, beating his principal rival and the pre-tournament favorite Evgeni Plushenko, who settled for silver.

Three years ago, after a long-term relationship, Yagudin tied the knot with fellow Olympic champion skater Tatiana Totmianina, who had given birth to his two daughters before their official marriage.