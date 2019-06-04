 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I would shoot myself if I weighed 100kg’: Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 14:39 Edited time: 4 Jun, 2019 14:45
Alexei Yagudin winning gold medal at the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games © REUTERS/Jerry Lampen DL/HB
Russian Olympic champion figure skater Alexei Yagudin has revealed he doesn’t support the modern trend of body positivity, stating that people with extra weight "are not beautiful."

In a rapid-fire question and answer session with Russian outlet Starhit, the four-time world gold medalist stressed that “being fat is very uncomfortable” adding that he would “shoot himself” if he weighed 100kg (220 lb).

“If I weighed 100kg I would shoot myself. I know my point of view is not fashionable nowadays, but I don’t consider stout people to be beautiful: you should fight off extra weight. In addition, being fat is not comfortable,” the 39-year-old said.

The retired athlete also voiced fears that same-sex marriage ideals will spread throughout Russia in the future, expressing a hope that his daughters will not marry women.

In the future, I don’t want my daughters to marry women. In 20 years it can easily happen in our society. But I do hope it will not affect my family,” Yagudin added.

In 2002, the skater triumphantly won gold at the Salt Lake City Olympics, beating his principal rival and the pre-tournament favorite Evgeni Plushenko, who settled for silver.

Medalists of the men's figure skating event in Salt Lake City © REUTERS/Jerry Lampen DL/HB

Three years ago, after a long-term relationship, Yagudin tied the knot with fellow Olympic champion skater Tatiana Totmianina, who had given birth to his two daughters before their official marriage.

