'We are Liverpool': NBA star LeBron James issues Champions League rallying call

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 18:52
'We are Liverpool': NBA star LeBron James issues Champions League rallying call
Reuters / Phil Noble / Mark Blinch
Liverpool will have the backing of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as they aim to claim their sixth European title against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on Saturday.

The Anfield club can claim a host of celebrity supporters but perhaps none have as much championship experience as James, the four-time NBA 'Most Valuable Player', and fans will be hoping that some of his mojo can rub off on the Reds inside the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in sunny Madrid.

James posted a tweet shortly before kick-off, wishing the team "Good luck today" accompanied by a #WEARELIVERPOOL hashtag.

LeBron may have more invested in the result of Saturday's game than most fans - literally - as he owns 2 per cent of the English side since purchasing stock in the club in 2011.

He is reported to have grown an initial investment of $6.5 million (€5.8 million) into a total sum today of $32 million (€28.6 million) per reports a year ago.

