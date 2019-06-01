Images show shocking aftermath of car crash that claimed life of football star Reyes

Photos of the scene of the crash that tragically claimed the life of footballer Jose Antonio Reyes at the age of 35 have shown the destruction of the car the player was in when he died.

Reyes was killed on Saturday morning alongside his cousin, 23, as they traveled in the player's Mercedes Brabus S550V near his home town of Utrera in Sevilla.

READ MORE: Former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car crash at age 35

Pictures show the wreckage of the car being taken away with the vehicle completely burned out.

Reports in Spain state that a third person is in a serious condition with burns to 60 percent of their body.

Some reports also claim that investigators are considering the possibility that the car – with Reyes believed to have been behind the wheel – was driving at around 120mph (193kph) when it left the motorway and hit concrete barriers before bursting into flames.

Former Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico star Reyes is survived by two young daughters with his wife Noelia Lopez, and an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.

On the news of his death, tributes poured in from around the world, including from former clubs and teammates.

Also on rt.com Tributes pour in to football star Reyes after news of car crash death at age 35

Reyes, who won 21 caps for Spain, was signed for Spanish lower-league club Extremadura at the time of his death.

A minute's silence will be held before Saturday night's Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.