'He got what he deserved': Tiger Woods backs suspension of ex-coach for 'racist & sexist' remarks

Tiger Woods says that his former swing coach Hank Haney "deserved" his suspension from radio channel Sirius XM for making comments branded racists and sexist about female players on the eve of the US Women's Open.

Haney suggested on Wednesday that a Korean golfer would likely win the Open and admitted that he couldn't list six players on the LPGA Tour, later saying that he would "get a bunch of them right" if he guessed their name as "Lee."

Sirius XM suspended Haney the following day and he has been resoundingly criticized by several sections of the golf community, including his former student Woods.

"He deserved (the suspension). You just can't look at life like that. And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved," Woods said at the Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament in Ohio on Friday.

Haney coached Woods to 31 US PGA Tour titles, six of them majors, between 2004 and 2010 though their prior relationship has not curbed Woods' instinct to challenge the 63-year-old for his comments.

LPGA Tour player Michelle Wie also made clear her disapproval of the remarks.

"As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that Hank Haney made disappoint and anger me on so many levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank ... shame on you," she wrote on social media.

"Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them....Not mock them."

Haney has since apologized for his insensitive remarks in a letter to Golf Digest, where he wrote: "In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour, I offended people and I am sorry.

"I have the biggest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport, and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments."