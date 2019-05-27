Twitter swoons over Prince William & John Carew 'bromance' as Aston Villa make Premier League return

Social media has been left reeling over the apparent 'bromance' between Prince William and ex-striker John Carew as Aston Villa secured Premier League return with a 2-1 win over Derby County in the Championship play-off final.

The unlikely pairing were spotted siting next to each other in the stands at Wembley on Monday; the prince is a lifelong fan of the Villains and former Norwegian international Carew made over 100 appearances in the claret and blue of the West Midlands side.

They were watching on hoping Villa could return to England's top division at the second attempt, playing in their second play-off final in as many years after heartbreak to Fulham in last year's final.

I love how Prince William is celebrating like a proper football fan pic.twitter.com/7IgtLDP8tP — Brady Newstead (@bradynewstead) May 27, 2019

The two were spotted season cosying up to each other in the stand during a match against Cardiff City in April 2018.

At times, it looked as thought the tension would be too much for Wills, as he watched some of the more fraught moments through his fingers, while Carew watched on with a steely coolness he exuded in front of goal during his playing days.

In the end, HRH needn't have worried, as goals from Anwar El Ghazi on the stroke of half time and John McGinn put Villa in the driving seat.

A deflected goal from Martyn Waghorn pulled one back for Frank Lampard's side but it turned out to be just a consolation goal for the Rams, cue delirious celebrations from William and Carew, much to the delight of social media users.

Big fan of that Prince William Jon Carew bromance — Richard Steele (@Steeley_BFC) May 27, 2019

Prince William celebrating Aston Villa's 2-0 lead with John Carew! What a bromance 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/GLoDGBVuSV — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) May 27, 2019

John Carew and Prince William are friends? Football unites the most unlikely of people 😆 pic.twitter.com/ruWTYCQ1tw — Adam P (@ThreeFiveWho) May 27, 2019

Can’t just be me staggered to learn the true extent of John Carew and Prince William’s bromance — Katie Whyatt (@KatieWhyatt) May 27, 2019

Prince William is going bonkers at Wembley. His team, Aston Villa, have just got promoted back to the Premier League after beating Derby 2-1 in the Championship playoff final, a game worth £180m. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 27, 2019

Villa took the win and Prince William may have taken all three points in the ongoing media spotlight tussle between himself and brother Harry, who has formed his own headline-hogging couple with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to rival Wills and Kate Middleton, that was solidified with the birth of their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this month.