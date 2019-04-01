Incredibly tall 6th-grade basketball player DUNKS over his opposition (VIDEO)

A video has emerged showing a sixth-grade basketball player towering over his opponents, dominating play, and even performing dunks during school games.

Jamal Brown is just 12 years of age, but has already grown to a remarkable six feet four inches, and his dominant play is already attracting the attention of scouts, as video of the youngster in action has started to go viral across the United States and beyond.

Most 12-year-olds are shorter than five feet, meaning Brown's presence on the court almost looks unfair, with the towering youngster looking many years older than his fellow players on the court.

Brown has been dominating on the court both in grade-school games and in tournament matches, and, for obvious reasons, stands out in every game he plays.

2025 Jamal Brown displayed his dominance last weekend at the MADE Hoops Tournament ‼️ @madehoops

🗣BwslBasketball‼️#MADEFuturespic.twitter.com/C1nzwgBqhr — Boo Williams (@BooWilliamsAAU) December 7, 2018

It remains to be seen whether playing with and against players who are notably smaller than Brown will hinder his progress and development as a player, but as things stand, he is head and shoulders above the competition.

Will that still be the case in eight years' time when he's competing in college? Only time will tell.