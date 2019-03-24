Cheeky move! Frustrated MMA fighter pulls down opponent's trunks during fight (VIDEO)

What do you do when you can't seem to force your opponent off you in an MMA fight? Pull down his trunks? Surely not. Well that's precisely what happened at the main event at KSW 47 - The X-Warriors in Poland at the weekend.

During the main event between Philip de Fries and Tomasz Narkun at KSW 47 - The X-Warriors at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland, the cheeky Narkun laying prone on the mat, became frustrated at his position and ended up grabbing whatever he could - which turned out to be his opponent's shorts - from behind.

What happened next was one of the more bizarre and odd moments perhaps ever seen in an MMA match as Narkun slowly peeled down de Fries shorts to reveal his opponent's bare behind.

Unsurprisingly, there was a wave of tweets poking fun at the two, some commented that it was "sweet" and "precious", and many jokingly congratulating the pair and welcoming the focus on LGBT rights, claiming de Fries enjoyed the action, and others just plain cracking up at the sheer weirdness.

Nawet to promocja LGBT 🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/zCsauyAw67 — Kamil Cetnarowicz (@CetnarowiczK) March 24, 2019

You can tell he's been wanting to do that for awhile🤣 ..and dude likes it😂😂..woww..lol — Ms.Twinklenugs☄ (@Pokemama91) March 24, 2019

If you look carefully he seems to be smiling as well 😂 wtf — Fahim Bin Faruk (@mashfi14) March 24, 2019

De Fries reacted indifferently to the stunt, simply laughing and pulling his shorts back up, while it was clear the grounded Narkun harbored no malicious intent towards his opponent, even smiling.

The card also featured the former five-time world's strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski, who lost via TKO injury. British fighter 'Stormin' Norman Parke recorded a big decision win over Borys Mankowski.