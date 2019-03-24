'You're literally walking alone': Salah trolled for contradictory & wrongly-worded Liverpool motto

Liverpool star Mo Salah has been trolled online for posting a contradictory snap of the club's motto written into the sand on a beach where he was walking alone. What's more, the message was written incorrectly.

Wing wizard Salah posted the snap of a serene beach and sea view setting with 'You Will Never Walk Alone' scratched in large letters in the sand, despite being completely alone walking on the beach in the picture.

Unsurprisingly, there was no shortage of social media users willing to point out the seemingly glaring contradiction to The Egyptian King.

But you are WALKING ALONE pic.twitter.com/ewbyYsJr8N — Chirag Shah (@CurlingFreeKick) March 23, 2019

He says, walking alone on a beach — UTDST. (@utdstreet) March 23, 2019

You are literally walking alone — Cain🌊 (@asapfrver) March 23, 2019

You are alone in the picture tho — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) March 23, 2019

And u are walking alone in the sand — Nishad KK (@NishadKK6) March 23, 2019

What's more, Salah had unwittingly wrongly worded the club's famous motto, writing 'You Will Never Walk Alone', instead of the shorter 'You'll Never Walk Alone', and therefore not matching the popular #YNWA hashtag that accompanied the tweet.

Doesnt say YWNWA ffs mo — ° (@_DeBruyne01) March 23, 2019

YWNWA 🙈 — Stephen Wray 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TheBhoyWray) March 23, 2019

Does he not know the words?? — Liam Moran (@Liammoran7) March 24, 2019

But of course aside from the sneering, there was adequate admiration for the man who is spearheading Liverpool's Premier League title charge, after all, Salah is one of the most recognizable and most-loved sports stars in the world.

Salah was enjoying the beach break rather than participating in Egypt's African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger and Nigeria as the Pharaohs have already wrapped up their place in the tournament and boss Javier Aguirre decided to give his star man a rest.