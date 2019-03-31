Celtic fan invades pitch with TODDLER in arms during fiery Old Firm clash

A Celtic fan invaded the pitch with a toddler in his arms in shocking scenes during a typically fiery Old Firm clash against Rangers on Sunday.

Celtic ran out 2-1 winners against their bitter Glasgow rivals thanks to a late winner from James Forrest, but the game was marred by unsavory scenes from the players and fans.

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos was handed an incredible fifth red card of the season in the first half after clashing with Celtic skipper Scott Brown.

Tempers frequently flared during the game while pushing and shoving also followed the final whistle at Celtic Park.

Passions spilled over from the fans as well, with particularly worrying scenes when a group of Celtic fans invaded the pitch to celebrate Odsonne Edouard’s opener on 27 minutes – one of whom had a young boy in his arms.

The fans were eventually moved from the pitch, returning to their seats to see their team pegged back by the 10 men of Rangers when Ryan Kent scored in the second half, only for Forrest to win it late on.

The win extends Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points over their Glasgow rivals.

There has been widespread discussion on fans invaded the pitch at games in England and Scotland in recent weeks, including after Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was attacked by a crazed Birmingham City fan in their derby earlier in March.

Grealish had the last laugh on that occasion, going on to score the winner in the game.