HomeSport News

Baddest boy in football? Rangers’ Morelos picks up FIFTH red card of season for elbow vs Celtic

Published time: 31 Mar, 2019 12:51 Edited time: 31 Mar, 2019 13:11
Get short URL
Baddest boy in football? Rangers’ Morelos picks up FIFTH red card of season for elbow vs Celtic
© Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was handed an incredible fifth red card of the season in the Old Firm clash against Celtic on Sunday, adding to the 17 yellow cards the Colombian has also received this campaign.

Morelos saw red on 31 minutes with his team 1-0 down at Celtic Park, after clashing with home skipper Scott Brown.  

Brown appeared to clip the fiery Colombian’s ankle off the ball, prompting the Rangers forward to lash out with his elbow, sending the Celtic defender somewhat theatrically to the deck.

Referee Bobby Madden handed Morelos a straight red for the misdemeanor, with Brown rubbing salt in the wounds by mocking the striker as he made his way off the pitch.

It meant Morelos, 22, has racked up an incredible five red cards this season, as well as 17 yellows.

More significantly for Steven Gerrard’s men on the day, it made their task of overhauling Odsonne Edouard’s opener for Celtic even harder at a typically febrile Celtic Park in one of football’s bitterest derbies.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Rangers continued to press Celtic and found an equalizer on 63 minutes when on-loan winger Ryan Kent brushed off the attentions of Brown and fired a low shot past Scott Bain into the Celtic net.

But Rangers’ joy was not to last, as James Forrest side-footed home with just five minutes to play, handing the home side the win and extending their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points over their Glasgow rivals.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies