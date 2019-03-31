Baddest boy in football? Rangers’ Morelos picks up FIFTH red card of season for elbow vs Celtic

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was handed an incredible fifth red card of the season in the Old Firm clash against Celtic on Sunday, adding to the 17 yellow cards the Colombian has also received this campaign.

Morelos saw red on 31 minutes with his team 1-0 down at Celtic Park, after clashing with home skipper Scott Brown.

Brown appeared to clip the fiery Colombian’s ankle off the ball, prompting the Rangers forward to lash out with his elbow, sending the Celtic defender somewhat theatrically to the deck.

Alfredo Morelos just received his FIFTH red card of the season for this elbow on Scott Brown in the Old Firm derby! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Nms2R2cmK1 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 31, 2019

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos has been shown his fifth red card of the season. 😳 @brlivepic.twitter.com/oZFTOPCzfL — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 31, 2019

Referee Bobby Madden handed Morelos a straight red for the misdemeanor, with Brown rubbing salt in the wounds by mocking the striker as he made his way off the pitch.

Scott Brown laughing when Morelos is sent off. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/SU4BXguQm8 — CelticLisboa (@CelticLisboaa) March 31, 2019

It meant Morelos, 22, has racked up an incredible five red cards this season, as well as 17 yellows.

SPFL | 🇨🇴 Alfredo Morelos (22) this season ⤵️



✅ 48 matches

⚽️ 29 goals

⚠️ 17 yellow cards

🛑 5 red cards



NO boring games allowed. ❌😂 pic.twitter.com/4pFtL8X8fJ — Football Wonderkidz (@FootWonderkidz) March 31, 2019

How many times? Alfredo Morelos red cards this season...



🔴 v Aberdeen

🔴 v FC Ufa

🔴 v Aberdeen

🔴 v Aberdeen

🔴 v Celtic pic.twitter.com/ejhhRTIQJb — Pitchside (@PitchsideFC) March 31, 2019

More significantly for Steven Gerrard’s men on the day, it made their task of overhauling Odsonne Edouard’s opener for Celtic even harder at a typically febrile Celtic Park in one of football’s bitterest derbies.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Rangers continued to press Celtic and found an equalizer on 63 minutes when on-loan winger Ryan Kent brushed off the attentions of Brown and fired a low shot past Scott Bain into the Celtic net.

But Rangers’ joy was not to last, as James Forrest side-footed home with just five minutes to play, handing the home side the win and extending their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points over their Glasgow rivals.