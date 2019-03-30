'The most exciting fighter in the world': Justin Gaethje meets Edson Barboza at UFC Philadelphia

American Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje takes on Brazilian Edson Barboza in a battle of lightweight strikers that looks set to produce a thriller in Philadelphia on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know.

The UFC octagon lands in the famous fighting city of Philadelphia, USA with a main event that has hardcore MMA fans salivating at the prospect of a Fight of the Year contender.

EDSON BARBOZA vs JUSTIN GAETHJE

The world's most spectacular striker takes on the world's most exciting fighter in a lightweight clash that looks set to deliver one of the best fights of the year.

Barboza's array of spectacular kicking techniques are unmatched in the UFC, and the Brazilian knockout artist's highlight reel is jam-packed with examples of his stunning ability to finish opponents with his kicks and knees.

He'll take on Gaethje, who is arguably the single most exciting fighter in the UFC today. His ability to keep the fight standing, coupled with his powerful striking with both hands and feet, has made his fights must-see TV ever since he arrived in the UFC in 2017.

Both men are renowned for finishing fights with their strikes - Barboza has 12 KOs to his name, while Gaethje has 16 - and both men halted two-fight losing skids with impressive stoppage victories in their most recent bouts.

Now the pair will face off in a bout that seems destined to deliver a knockout finish - but who'll be celebrating, and who'll be waking up looking at the arena lights in Philadelphia?



KAROLINA KOWALKIEWICZ vs MICHELLE WATERSON

'The Polish Princess' Karolina Kowalkiewicz takes on 'The Karate Hottie' Michelle Waterson in a battle of two of the UFC's most exciting strawweight fighters.

Former title challenger Kowalkiewicz has struggled for consistency since losing her title tilt against Joanna Jedrzejczyk back in 2016. But her ability to be competitive against any fighter in her weight class means she's always considered a contender in a crowded-looking division.

Also on rt.com ‘She’s one of my idols, but I have to hurt her’ – UFC’s Kowalkiewicz on Waterson fight (VIDEO)

She'll take on Waterson, who is arguably one of the top one or two fighters in the division not to have been given a shot at world championship gold. And the 33-year-old mum will look to claim a crucial victory to push her one big step closer to a title shot.

Waterson's 'Karate Hottie' moniker is no gimmick. Her striking skills are outstanding, with her kicking techniques particularly eye-catching. But she's an excellent all-round mixed martial artist who has shown sound ground skills as well as her crowd-pleasing striking acumen.

Victory for either fighter should push them towards a shot at the UFC strawweight title currently held by Rose Namajunas, who has already lost to Kowalkiewicz and beaten Waterson in her UFC career.

Also on rt.com UFC star Michelle 'Karate Hottie' Waterson shows amazing flexibility with double high-kick (VIDEO)



ROSS PEARSON vs DESMOND GREEN

Just a couple of weeks removed from Michael Bisping being named as a Hall of Fame inductee, fellow British stalwart Ross 'The Real Deal' Pearson continues his evergreen UFC career against American Desmond Green.

The pair will meet in a lightweight contest on the preliminary card in Philadelphia in what will be Pearson's 26th fight in the UFC.

The Brit will be pushing hard for victory, having gone 2-6 in his last eight fights, and he'll be facing a man looking to end a patchy run of form of his own. Green is 1-3 in his last four fights and in a similary tricky spot. Defeat for either man is unthinkable, with the very real possibility of them being cut after a poor set of results.

Both men are desperate to get back into the win column, and by the end of the fight one man will be elated, and the other might be looking for another organization to fight for.



KEVIN HOLLAND vs GERALD MEERSCHAERT

If the main event isn't going to deliver the best fight of the night, it may well be because it's been trumped by the middleweight clash between kevin Holland and Meerschaert.

Submission ace Meerschaert has won an incredible 20 of his 28 career wins by way of tapout, and is a legitimate threat to any of the UFC's 185-pounders on the canvas.

He'll look to add another victim to that list when he faces the super-confident Holland, who is looking to register his second straight victory inside the octagon.

Holland went the distance with current No.1 light-heavyweight contender Thiago 'Marreta' Santos in a losing effort on his UFC debut, but bounced back with a submission win over heavy-handed knockout artist John Phillips in his next bout.

Now he faces noted grappler Meerschaert, where he may well look to lean on his striking skills to create a clash of fighting styles in an intriguing matchup.