UFC star Michelle 'Karate Hottie' Waterson shows amazing flexibility with double high-kick (VIDEO)

UFC strawweight contender Michelle 'The Karate Hottie' Waterson is set for action at UFC Philadelphia this weekend, and she showed she's in top shape during her eye-catching open workout performance.

Waterson faces Polish former world title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz on the main card on Saturday night.

And the Albuquerque native showcased a glimpse of her skillset during the UFC's open workout sessions ahead of fight night this weekend.

After working the pads with her husband and former US Armed Forces amateur boxing champion Joshua Gomez, she then showed off some of her high-kicking karate skills that helped give her the nickname 'The Karate Hottie'.

After finishing off her workout and bowing to the crowd, Waterson grabbed the microphone and said that after years of being a relatively shy presence on the UFC roster, she's finally beginning to find her feet.

"I feel good," she said. "I've been fighting for 12 years now, professionally.

"I feel like I've hit the point of my career where I'm comfortable with who I am and I've accepted the fact that I'm a frickin' UFC fighter!

"It's so cool and I appreciate all you guys coming out to watch me fight.

"Saturday's going to be a great night of fights, and I'm looking forward to giving you guys a show."

Waterson juggles competing as an elite-level mixed martial artist with life as a full-time mother, and her tight family unit is as big a part of her story as her fights in the cage.

And with her daughter in the crowd and her husband in her corner, Waterson will look to claim one of the biggest wins of her career this weekend against Kowalkiewicz as she looks to propel herself into a world title fight.