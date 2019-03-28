Lineswoman ‘attacked with boiling water’ at game in Argentina

Lineswoman Rosana Paz suffered a “serious burn” after reportedly being attacked with boiling water by fans at a game in the Argentinian lower leagues.

Paz, 46, was officiating at the game between Marquesado and San Martin in the men's sixth-tier Liga Sanjuanina when her fellow assistant referee gave a decision against home team Marquesado, who were leading 1-0.

It led to home fans taking their anger out on Paz, who says she felt a burning sensation on her back.

"I felt them throw hot water onto my back. I called for the referee and asked for cold water to be thrown on the area to calm the burning,” Paz said, according to AS.com.

“They wanted to suspend the game, but we reached an agreement to carry on."

The female assistant referee says that she was taken to hospital and that doctors confirmed she had suffered a “serious burn.”

Liga Sanjuanina president Alberto Platero said that a report had been filed with the disciplinary bodies, condemning the fans’ actions as “beyond football.”

The official Facebook page for the league issued a message saying “no to violence” and also calling on supporters to respect referees.

Marquesado's president criticized home fans, but disputed claims that boiling water was thrown at Paz.

"They say it was a bottle of water that had been left in the stands, it wasn't boiling water. I haven't seen the burns, I was with her and she didn't show us anything.

“But I don't want to defend the fans either because I know what they are like,” he added

“If they are going to behave badly they shouldn't go to the game, I don't agree with what they've done, we try to talk to stop them and talk to them… [We will] talk to Rosana Paz to find out how she is and how to collaborate with her."

Paz, meanwhile, vowed to put the incident behind her, saying: "Whether it's a man or a woman who is attacked, this type of thing can't happen.



“But I'm not going to give up. I'm going to carry on. It's hard being a woman in football, but I'm not going to give in. I hope I'm picked to referee this weekend," she said defiantly.