‘Send it for the Starks’: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner downs glass of wine at NHL game (VIDEO)

Sophie Turner, who is world-famous for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, made a big-screen appearance of a different kind on Tuesday when she attended a New York Rangers NHL game.

Turner was in the crowd for the Rangers' home game at Madison Square Garden where, along with pop megastar fiancé Joe Jonas, she watched her team lose out 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings.

But despite her team losing out on the ice, Turner appeared to be in celebratory mood in the stands. She is engaged to marry Jonas, and is all set to return to our screens in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones next month.

And when the stadium's camera found her in the stands during the regular "Celebrity Welcomes" feature on the jumbotron, Turner put on a show for the New York fans.

Turner, 23, was shown in a short Game of Thrones promo clip, then the screen cut to a live shot of 'Sansa Stark' in the stands.

She started off by pouting for the camera, then dabbed a few times before downing the glass of red wine while raising her other arm in the air in triumph as the New York crowd roared their approval.

Turner and Jonas have also been spotted at New York Knicks games at the iconic arena, and were photographed at the Knicks' game against the Sacramento Kings earlier this month.