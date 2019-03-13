'He is from another planet': Messi makes his move in never-ending GOAT battle

A day after Cristiano Ronaldo scored another iconic hat-trick, Lionel Messi followed it up with two classy goals and on-a-plate assists as his team romped to a 5-1 Champions League win over Lyon.

Despite starting quietly, by the end of the game the Argentinian was easily man-of-the-match, as his team made it to the quarter-finals of Europe's top club competition for the 13th year running.

READ MORE: Mighty Messi bags brace as Barcelona demolish toothless Lyon 5-1 to make CL quarters

With the mantle of world's most clutch player sitting on the shoulders of the Portuguese superstar for the past several years, Messi showed his match-winning talents, both with the calm with which he scored his stylish penalty for the opener, and the third goal that made the tie safe, just when his team was getting nervous over a potential French comeback.

"The guy is beyond human!"



VAR makes him wait ages to take the pen...



And then Lionel Messi does this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6C8y9U7ygP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2019

Those defenders have families, Messi 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sBPwXtm4zl — True Soccer Life ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) March 13, 2019

While his fans have argued that he is still the bigger talent than Ronaldo, the Juve striker's career had begun to look more glittering - if possible - but after Wednesday all the GOAT memes were back out.

Leo Messi this season.



La Liga:



Most goals

Most Assists



Champions League



Most goals

Most assists



All Competitions



Games: 36

Goals: 36 MOST

Assists: 18 MOST



There's only one goat and his name is Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/LRkIF7iiHq — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 13, 2019

Messi be like pic.twitter.com/815byaxej8 — Messi World (@MessiWorId) March 13, 2019

If Cristiano Ronaldo is GOAT , then Lionel Messi is from another planet . End of story ! — Leon Lidigu (@LeonLidigu) March 13, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Hat-Trick last night but Lionel Messi is still leading the GOAT Debate 🐐



Ronaldo/Ronaldo FC:pic.twitter.com/WKo4Fls1JR — 🏅 It's Ark 🏅 (@LionelM22114404) March 13, 2019

The shadow rivalry could easily turn into a head-to-head, but more likely the Italian and Spanish giants will first have to overcome the four English teams that now make up half of the draw.

The problem for all of these English teams going forward is that Messi and Ronaldo are also progressing — Zito (@_Zeets) March 13, 2019