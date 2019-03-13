HomeSport News

'He is from another planet': Messi makes his move in never-ending GOAT battle

Published time: 13 Mar, 2019 23:02 Edited time: 13 Mar, 2019 23:05
Get short URL
'He is from another planet': Messi makes his move in never-ending GOAT battle
©Global Look Press / Marco Galvão
A day after Cristiano Ronaldo scored another iconic hat-trick, Lionel Messi followed it up with two classy goals and on-a-plate assists as his team romped to a 5-1 Champions League win over Lyon.

Despite starting quietly, by the end of the game the Argentinian was easily man-of-the-match, as his team made it to the quarter-finals of Europe's top club competition for the 13th year running.

READ MORE: Mighty Messi bags brace as Barcelona demolish toothless Lyon 5-1 to make CL quarters

With the mantle of world's most clutch player sitting on the shoulders of the Portuguese superstar for the past several years, Messi showed his match-winning talents, both with the calm with which he scored his stylish penalty for the opener, and the third goal that made the tie safe, just when his team was getting nervous over a potential French comeback.

While his fans have argued that he is still the bigger talent than Ronaldo, the Juve striker's career had begun to look more glittering - if possible - but after Wednesday all the GOAT memes were back out.

The shadow rivalry could easily turn into a head-to-head, but more likely the Italian and Spanish giants will first have to overcome the four English teams that now make up half of the draw.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies