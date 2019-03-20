'I want that belt!' MMA community delivers MIXED reaction to news of TJ Dillashaw's failed drug test

As news broke of TJ Dillashaw's failed drug test and subsequent decision to relinquish his UFC bantamweight title, a host of figures in the MMA community delivered their reaction on social media.

Dillashaw announced the failed test via his Instagram, posting: "To all my fans, I wanted to be the first one to let you know that USADA and the NYSAC have informed me of an adverse finding in a test taken for my last fight.

"While words can't even begin to express how disappointed I am at this time, please know that I'm working with my team to understand what has occurred and how to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.

"Out of fairness and respect to the rest of my division, I've informed the UFC that I'll be voluntarily relinquishing my title while I deal with this matter. I want to thank all of you in advance for the support."

The news prompted a host of fighters and figures within the sport to offer their reaction to the news.

Rising Russian bantamweight contender Petr Yan said he's ready, willing and able to step up and fight for the vacant world title at any time, against any opponent.

"If UFC will ask me to fight for the vacated title tomorrow I will agree without a doubt in my mind and I don’t care who will be my opponent. I want that belt!" he declared.

Longtime Brazilian bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao said: "Mr. Faber himself told me in person once that his former team mate abuses from substances and of course other members that we know as well."

Former UFC light-heavyweight Sean O'Connell offered words of praise for Dillashaw for fronting up about his situation, saying: "TJ Dillashaw tested positive for something and instead of denying it and acting like he was a victim of some conspiracy, he voluntarily gave up his belt. Very respectable and self-award move."

Irish MMA journalist Niall McGrath reposted a press-conference exchange between Dillashaw and rival and former teammate Cody Garbrandt, where Garbrandt suggested Dillashaw advised other members of Team Alpha Male on how to dope without being caught by the testers.

Irish former UFC fighter Paul Redmond sarcastically posted a pic of a ripped Dillashaw on fight night, accompanied by the caption: "So TJ Dillashaw was on the sauce then. I'm shook..."

And fight fan Daniel Rainbow jokingly suggested Dillashaw's decision to drop the UFC bantamweight title was because of the spectacular rise of British bantamweight star Nathaniel 'The Prospect' Wood, who claimed his third straight submission victory since joining the UFC this past weekend at UFC London.