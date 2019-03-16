'I don't give a f*ck about the weight!': Conor McGregor responds to cryptic Nate Diaz '185' tweet

Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor has assured longtime rival Nate Diaz that he doesn't care at which weight their rumored trilogy bout may come at, after the American appeared to suggest he is ready to renew their feud.

McGregor has won UFC titles in both the 145 lbs and 155 lbs divisions, though both of the fights with Diaz - which were two of the most lucrative bouts in UFC history - have taken place in the 170 lbs welterweight division.

If the two hugely-popular fighters are to throw down for a third time, it appears that Diaz has a preference for it to take place at middleweight, or 185 lbs, the number which he cryptically tweeted.

185 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 16, 2019

You already know me mate. I don’t give a fuck about the weight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 16, 2019

McGregor took that as a pop at himself, and tweeted back: "You already know me mate. I don’t give a fuck about the weight."

'The Notorious' jumped from the featherweight limit of 145 lbs to 170 lbs in March of 2016 to take a short-notice bout with Diaz, after a world title bout with then-lightweight, 155 lbs, champion Rafael Dos Anjos fell through due to an injury suffered by the Brazilian in training.

After a strong start, McGregor quickly ran out of steam and was submitted by Diaz in the second round in what was his first UFC defeat.

McGregor insisted on a rematch and for it to take place in the same weight class as their first meeting, reportedly against the advice of his coaches and UFC officials, and defeated Diaz via five-round decision the following August to square their series at one win apiece.

And very much true to form, it seems like the former two-division world champion doesn't have an issue with jumping up to a new weight category for a third bout with Diaz.

Diaz has not competed in the Octagon since the August 2016 defeat to McGregor, though he was heavily linked to a lightweight fight with Dustin Poirier in Madison Square Garden last November. While that ultimately fell through, it did indicate that the Californian fighter intends to lace up his gloves at least one more time.

The two previous clashes between McGregor and Diaz were among the most-watched fights ever in the sport, with their UFC 202 rematch holding the record for the most pay-per-view buys in the quarter-century history of the UFC (1.65mln) until it was eclipsed by the UFC 229 card headlined by McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov last year (2.4mln).

McGregor currently remains under suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in the post-fight brawl which occurred after that fight.