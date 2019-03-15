'I just want justice': McGregor 'phone attack victim' suing UFC star (VIDEO)

The alleged victim of the recent Conor McGregor Miami "phone attack," British national Ahmed Abdirak, has filed a lawsuit against the UFC superstar, seeking more than $15,000 as he says he wants to restore justice.

A day after the video of the alleged attack was released by TMZ Sports, the outlet published a short interview with Abdirak.

When asked if he had been contacted by representatives of the Irishman, the alleged victim said that he is not "able to disclose that information at the moment."

However, he did not deny the idea of taking legal action against the UFC's former double champ.

"We'll see how things go, right now I just want justice, to be honest.

"This happened to me and this could happen to anyone else, so justice need to be served in this type of manner," he added.

It has been reported by AP that Abdirak has in fact filed a lawsuit seeking compensation of over $15,000, accusing the MMA fighter of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

McGregor was arrested on Monday after he allegedly stole Abdirak's cell phone, as he took pictures of 'The Notorious' outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. Local police charged the Irishman with one count of strong-arm robbery and one count of criminal mischief.

He was released the same night on a $12,500 bail bond and most recently has been spotted at a bar in Hollywood, Florida, where he reportedly bought 100 shots of his Proper 12 whiskey for customers.