Champions League quarterfinals draw: Last 8 await their fates
15 March 201911:00 GMT
THE CHAMPIONSSSSSS!
The UEFA Champions League theme tune is blaring out in Nyon, the ceremony is underway.
We can expect a bit of preamble, but the action has at least started....
- 10:57 GMT
FIGO IN THE HOUSE
Anticipation is building as we are minutes away from the draw kicking off.
One man in attendance is Portugal legend Luis Figo, who posted a picture of himself touching the trophy he won with Real Madrid in 2002.
Road to Madrid @championsleague Quarter final draw @juliocesar@uefa_official 👌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xwKsyEQI7l— Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) March 15, 2019
- 10:50 GMT
THE UNDERDOGS
There will be a new name on the big-eared Champions League trophy this year, thanks to the Dutch Masters Ajax, who dumped out Real Madrid with a stunning 4-1 win at the Bernabeu.
Of all the teams left in the competition, the Dutch are ranked the lowest by UEFA at 22nd in their tables.
But they have made a mockery of that – as well as their fresh-faced young line-up – in their run to the last eight.Also on rt.com Dutch Masters: Meet the Ajax stars who humbled Real Madrid as they take the UCL by storm
They are the first Dutch side to reach this stage since PSV Eindhoven in 2006-07, and will be aiming to add to their four European Cup/Champions League titles – the last coming in 1995.
Unfancied Porto – shock winners in 2004 – are also in the hat after seeing off Roma. The dark horses have shared around the goals more than any other team so far this competition, with 10 different players getting on the scoresheet.
They are currently ranked ninth by UEFA, surprisingly ahead of Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham, as well as Ajax.
- 10:42 GMT
MESSI TO MEET RONALDO?
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both produced match-winning heroics in the last 16, with Ronaldo’s hat-trick for Juventus seeing off Atletico Madrid, while Messi’s double for Barcelona downed Lyon.
The pair – and in particular Ronaldo – have made the competition their own over the past 15 years, with Ronaldo winning it five times, and Messi four.Also on rt.com Messi and Ronaldo equally blessed and cursed to be playing in same generation, says Mourinho (VIDEO)
A meeting now would deprive the competition of a potentially bigger blockbuster further down the line, but it could well be on the cards….
- 10:38 GMT
ENGLAND EXPECTS
Forget Brexit, each English team that entered this year’s competition is still standing in Europe at the quarterfinal stage – the first time this has happened since 2008-09, when Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all made the last eight.
Ironically, none of them went on to win the title on that occassion, with Man United going down to Barcelona in the final.
But England’s fantastic four will be hoping for better luck this time, especially after some stunning performances in the last 16 stage, including United’s stirring comeback win in Paris, Tottenham’s dominant win over Dortmund, Man City’s annihilation of Schalke, and Liverpool’s confident display in Munich.Also on rt.com Who’s the Mane! Sadio fires double as Liverpool see off Bayern Munich in Champions League
There hasn’t been an English name on the trophy since Chelsea in 2012, but the omens are looking decent this time round for at least one team to reach the final in Madrid on June 1.
Incidentally, Spain have just one team (Barcelona) in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009-10, while there are no German teams remaining at this stage for the first time since 2005-06.
RT pundit Jose Mourinho says he wants two all-English ties for the quarterfinals, but will he get his wish? We’ll find out soon…Also on rt.com All-English showdowns in Champions League quarterfinals would be 'fantastic' – Jose Mourinho
- 10:31 GMT
THE GREAT EIGHT, THE FAB FOUR
Welcome to RT Sport’s live updates on the Champions League quarterfinal draw, being held at the UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland.
It’s the Great Eight, including England’s Fab Four.Also on rt.com Fantastic Four: Liverpool make it quartet of English teams into UCL last 8 with win over Bayern
But who will face who in the quarterfinals? We’ll soon find out…
Here’s a reminder of who’s in the hat (or rather, the funny glass bowl they use nowadays):
Liverpool (ENG)
Manchester United (ENG)
Manchester City (ENG)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Ajax (NED)
Barcelona (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Porto (POR)
The semi-final ties will also be drawn today, so the teams will be able to plot a potential route all the way to the final at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium on June 1!