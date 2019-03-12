'B***hboy Conor already found out, I'm gonna put you in a hospital': Malignaggi fires back at Lobov
Both men have signed contracts to compete for US-based promotion Bare Knuckle FC. During an exclusive interview with RT Sport this week, Lobov addressed Malignaggi directly, saying: "I am looking forward to meeting you in the ring, and I am looking forward to breaking your jaw."Also on rt.com 'Paulie Malignaggi calls out Conor, but I'll break his jaw': McGregor teammate Artem Lobov (VIDEO)
Those comments have not gone down well with 'The Magic Man,' who claimed world titles in junior welterweight and welterweight during his 44-fight pro boxing career.
Brooklynite Malignaggi last competed in March 2017, when he was knocked out by Brit Sam Eggington in the eighth round in a WBC international welterweight title fight in London.
👊Welcome to the family @PaulMalignaggi👊 pic.twitter.com/8Z5J8VAjrI— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) March 7, 2019
But after his calls to face Conor McGregor, both in the ring and more recently in bare-knuckle competition, have fallen on deaf ears, the former boxer now seems sufficiently fired-up to take on Lobov.
He quote-tweeted RT Sport's tweet containing the Lobov interview, commenting: "Keep talkin' like you're good or were ever good and I'm gonna put you in a hospital bro. Don't play with me. Like that b***hboy Conor already found out,there's levels to this boxing s**t."
Keep talkin like you're good or were ever good and I'm gonna put you in a hospital bro. Don't play with me. Like that bitchboy Conor already found out, theres levels to this boxing shit. https://t.co/sRD37YQ9DJ— Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) March 12, 2019
"Yes there are levels to this and you were level with the floor," replied The Russian Hammer. "All you got is a jab!! I walk through head kicks and dont even blink!! Your speed is long gone and the only way I go to the hospital is to visit your broken jaw!!"
Yes there are levels to this and you were level with the floor!! All you got is a jab!! I walk through head kicks and dont even blink!! Your speed is long gone and the only way I go to the hospital is to visit your broken jaw!!— Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) March 12, 2019
The war of words between Malignaggi and McGregor's team stems from the lead-up to McGregor's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017, when McGregor appeared to knock down the former world champion in a sparring session.
Malignaggi has always protested that knockdown was a slip, and that he dominated their 12-round session, while McGregor, his team and UFC president Dana White have publicly said otherwise.