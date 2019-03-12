'B***hboy Conor already found out, I'm gonna put you in a hospital': Malignaggi fires back at Lobov

Former boxing champ Paul Malignaggi has responded angrily to Artem Lobov's interview with RT Sport, and once again threw shade at Conor McGregor, after The Russian Hammer stated his desire to face the him in bare-knuckle boxing.

Both men have signed contracts to compete for US-based promotion Bare Knuckle FC. During an exclusive interview with RT Sport this week, Lobov addressed Malignaggi directly, saying: "I am looking forward to meeting you in the ring, and I am looking forward to breaking your jaw."

Also on rt.com 'Paulie Malignaggi calls out Conor, but I'll break his jaw': McGregor teammate Artem Lobov (VIDEO)

Those comments have not gone down well with 'The Magic Man,' who claimed world titles in junior welterweight and welterweight during his 44-fight pro boxing career.

Brooklynite Malignaggi last competed in March 2017, when he was knocked out by Brit Sam Eggington in the eighth round in a WBC international welterweight title fight in London.

But after his calls to face Conor McGregor, both in the ring and more recently in bare-knuckle competition, have fallen on deaf ears, the former boxer now seems sufficiently fired-up to take on Lobov.

He quote-tweeted RT Sport's tweet containing the Lobov interview, commenting: "Keep talkin' like you're good or were ever good and I'm gonna put you in a hospital bro. Don't play with me. Like that b***hboy Conor already found out,there's levels to this boxing s**t."

Keep talkin like you're good or were ever good and I'm gonna put you in a hospital bro. Don't play with me. Like that bitchboy Conor already found out, theres levels to this boxing shit. https://t.co/sRD37YQ9DJ — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) March 12, 2019

"Yes there are levels to this and you were level with the floor," replied The Russian Hammer. "All you got is a jab!! I walk through head kicks and dont even blink!! Your speed is long gone and the only way I go to the hospital is to visit your broken jaw!!"

Yes there are levels to this and you were level with the floor!! All you got is a jab!! I walk through head kicks and dont even blink!! Your speed is long gone and the only way I go to the hospital is to visit your broken jaw!! — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) March 12, 2019

The war of words between Malignaggi and McGregor's team stems from the lead-up to McGregor's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017, when McGregor appeared to knock down the former world champion in a sparring session.

Malignaggi has always protested that knockdown was a slip, and that he dominated their 12-round session, while McGregor, his team and UFC president Dana White have publicly said otherwise.