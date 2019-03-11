'It's your turn next Cristiano': Fans hungry for return to glory days now Zidane's reappointed

Real Madrid fans are hoping that Zinedine Zidane's return will bring back the glory days which saw them claim three successive Champions League titles under his guidance. But how will Zizou fare without Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Frenchman's last game in charge of Real Madrid, in the Champions League Final against Liverpool, coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance in Madrid white. The club's failure to replace the Portuguese player's annual 50+ goal haul is the primary reason for their stuttering form, which has, so far this season, cost two managers their job.

Things are set to change though, at least from the perspective of an expectant fan base who have been deprived of the type of success they've become accustomed-to in recent seasons.

Also on rt.com CONFIRMED: Zinedine Zidane reappointed as Real Madrid manager 10 months after leaving club

While a repeat of their Champions League successes is impossible given their recent exit from the competition at the hands of Ajax (the same goes for the Copa del Rey and, realistically, La Liga) a steadying of the ship is required at the Bernabeu and, per the fans anyway, they have the ideal commander steering it.

But, especially without their former favorite son who now calls Turin home, their supporters know that it is going to require all hands on deck if they want to awaken this particular sleeping giant.

Zidane: "When Cristiano Ronaldo is good, the team is good.”



Time to get this LEGEND back pic.twitter.com/a2SAmpzVGZ — Krooos T8 (@KroosT8) March 11, 2019

Zinedine Zidane is back as coach of @realmadriden. Brilliant move and good to see him return. He did alright last time. 😉 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 11, 2019

Zidane After entering the Real Madrid dressing room : pic.twitter.com/dcWBJyqI0K — Victor (@LucasV_fc) March 11, 2019

Real Madrid announce Zidane’s return.



Dressing room Tuesday morning: pic.twitter.com/JNmF2f9J9z — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) March 11, 2019

Zidane masterclass?



Zidane won a lot, he wanted to rebuild the team, Floro disagreed. Zidane knew Real would not be able to cope with that team, he left and watched everything calmly. Floro called him with tears and promised him everything he wanted.



IQ 200. pic.twitter.com/MxbqxyE8JV — Rafał (@madridreigns) March 11, 2019

Zidane wanted to make a big squad renewal last summer, Perez was against it and he left before the ship sank. Season collapsed in a week, the Frenchman was proven right. Pérez compromised and accepted Zidane’s demands. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 11, 2019

Zidane is back, Hope is back

We’re gonna destroy Ajax in the third leg 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/sov9a0UxU8 — 🇩🇪 (@PlatinKr8s) March 11, 2019