'It's your turn next Cristiano': Fans hungry for return to glory days now Zidane's reappointed

Published time: 11 Mar, 2019 19:32
Real Madrid fans are hoping that Zinedine Zidane's return will bring back the glory days which saw them claim three successive Champions League titles under his guidance. But how will Zizou fare without Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Frenchman's last game in charge of Real Madrid, in the Champions League Final against Liverpool, coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance in Madrid white. The club's failure to replace the Portuguese player's annual 50+ goal haul is the primary reason for their stuttering form, which has, so far this season, cost two managers their job.

Things are set to change though, at least from the perspective of an expectant fan base who have been deprived of the type of success they've become accustomed-to in recent seasons.

While a repeat of their Champions League successes is impossible given their recent exit from the competition at the hands of Ajax (the same goes for the Copa del Rey and, realistically, La Liga) a steadying of the ship is required at the Bernabeu and, per the fans anyway, they have the ideal commander steering it.

But, especially without their former favorite son who now calls Turin home, their supporters know that it is going to require all hands on deck if they want to awaken this particular sleeping giant.

