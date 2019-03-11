CONFIRMED: Zinedine Zidane reappointed as Real Madrid manager 10 months after leaving club

Zinedine Zidane has been reappointed as Real Madrid manager, just 10 months after leaving the Spanish giants upon completing an historic hat trick of UEFA Champions League titles, following the sacking of Santiago Solari.

A club statement released on Monday read, "Zinedine Zidane is the new coach of Real Madrid. The Frenchman returns to the club where he has made history as a player and as a coach."

"With him on the bench, the team has starred in one of the most glorious eras of the legend of the best club in the world. In its two years and five months, the whites raised 9 titles: 3 Champions League, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 1 League and 1 Spanish Super Cup."

"The history of Real Madrid and Zidane go hand in hand. Hero of the ninth [Champions League win] with his unforgettable goal in Glasgow, he remained linked to Real Madrid after his retirement.

"In less than three seasons achieved a milestone that nobody He had managed to become the only coach in history to win 3 European Cups in a row."

Zidane returns after leaving Los Blancos in a blaze of glory, having won a trio of European titles, which had never before been achieved in the competition's current format.

Solari was relieved of his duties after a 4-1 victory over Real Valladolid at the weekend, which did little to heal the wounds of a humiliating defeat by the same scoreline at home to Ajax, that put the defending champions out of the Champions League.