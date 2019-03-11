Deja vu: Zinedine Zidane set to be reappointed as Real Madrid boss after Solari sacking - reports

Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, who won three UEFA Champions League titles on the bounce with Real Madrid, is set to be reappointed as manager of the Spanish giants after the imminent sacking of manager Santiago Solari.

According to Eruopean football journalist Guillem Balague, Zidane will return to the club just 10 months after leaving Los Blancos having won a trio of European titles, which had never before been achieved in the competition's current format.

Solari is set to be relieved of his duties after a 4-1 victory over Real Valladolid at the weekend, which did little to heal the wounds of a humiliating defeat by the same scoreline at home to Ajax, that put the defending champions out of the Champions League.

😯 According to reports, Zinedine Zidane is set to return to Real Madrid. Good move for him and the club or should you never go back? pic.twitter.com/DzJRLByJ7Q — COPA90 (@COPA90) March 11, 2019

Zinedine Zidane's record as Real Madrid manager:



• 149 games

• 393 goals

• 104 wins

• 29 draws

• 16 defeats

• 9 trophies



Time for Round Two? pic.twitter.com/eWROUC82MY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 11, 2019

Zidane, who spent five years at the club during the 'Galacticos' era during which he won a European crown in 2002, will become the third manager this season for Real, after the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui was and then Solari, who was in charge for a mere 5 months.

The World Cup-winner left Real on the crest of a hugely successful wave, stepping down after their Champions League victory over Liverpool in Kiev, which completed an unprecedented hat-trick of titles.

Real currently lie in third place in La Liga, 12 points behind leaders and arch rivals Barcelona and neighbors Atletico Madrid. Both of those teams play their respective Champions League matches and are favorites to reach the quarter finals.