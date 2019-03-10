'Is she breaking the 4th wall on purpose?' 'The Booty Bible' author has say on x-rated Rousey rant

Fitness model Alicia Marie, author of 'The Booty Bible', has joined WWE superstar Lana Day in commenting on the foul-mouthed rant of former UFC star Ronda Rousey, in which she warned co-stars they shouldn't "f*ck" with her.

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Rousey, who signed with the organization in 2018, ruffled feathers in the WWE world with explosive comments about the organization not being authentic.

Rousey told MMA Fighting, “It wasn’t a promo they gave me other things to say I didn’t f***ing say it. It’s not a promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f***ing act anymore.

Also on rt.com 'These b*tches can't f*cking touch me': Ronda Rousey in x-rated tirade amid WWE gender pay gap row

She went on to say that wrestling is "scripted" and made up, ranting "It’s not real. None of those b**ches can f***ing touch me. The end.”

Marie reacted with confusion to Rousey's comments, and accused her of "breaking the 4rth wall on purpose", that is, heavily alluding to the entertainment side of professional wrestling.

Woah confused! Is RR “breaking the 4th wall on purpose?” HALP meeee @wwe what is happening?? 😳 https://t.co/oEDYexFFNV — Alicia Marie #MKKollective (@AliciaMarieBODY) March 10, 2019

"Woah confused! Is [Ronda Rousey] breaking the 4th wall on purpose? HALP meeee WWE what is happening??" she wrote on Twitter, quoting an article on the matter by RT Sport.

Rousey had earlier incurred the wrath of fellow WWE superstar and manager Lana Day, who accused WWE's highest paid female star of not being a "role model."

"This is so embarrassing that she is making the news in Russia saying the F word!," she tweeted, also quoting an article by RT Sport.

"WWE teaches their WWE Superstars to be role models to children. I pride myself in how WWE Superstars carry themselves. What are we teaching children by allowing this?"

Day is billed as being from Moscow, and is known as the 'Ravishing Russian' because of her time spent in the Soviet Union during her youth.