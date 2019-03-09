'Embarrassing she makes news in Russia saying the F word!' WWE's 'Ravishing Russian' scorns Rousey

WWE star Lana, also called the 'Ravishing Russian', has hit out at fellow female star Ronda Rousey after her foul-mouthed rant aimed at other WWE superstars, claiming her behavior was "embarrassing" and not that of a "role model".

Quoting an article by RT Sport on Twitter, Lana said: "This is so embarrassing that she is making the news in Russia saying the F word!

"WWE teaches their WWE Superstars to be role models to children. I pride myself in how WWE Superstars carry themselves. What are we teaching children by allowing this?"

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion, and the highest paid female WWE star, Rousey had recently accused her co-stars of being fake and wrestling of being "scripted" and “made up” and warned other female competitors they couldn’t “f***ing touch” her.

“It wasn’t a promo they gave me other things to say I didn’t f***ing say it,” Rousey told MMA Fighting.“It’s not a promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f***ing act anymore.

"They can say it’s part of the act to try and save face but it’s not an act. I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain it however they want, but f**k ‘em. Everybody.

“WWE Universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Oh don’t break kayfabe, Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those b**ches can f***ing touch me. The end.”

'Rowdy' Rousey's words were expected to ruffle some wrestling feathers and Lana, real name Catherine Joy Perry, seems to be the first to bite.

Lana's 'Ravishing Russian' nickname comes from spending a chunk of her childhood in the Soviet Union and Latvia, and her ring character is billed as being from Moscow, Russia.

It remains to be seen if the two will squash their beef in the ring, with Rousey rumored to take on Charlotte Flair on the WrestleMania card on April 7.