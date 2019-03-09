'These b*tches can't f*cking touch me': Ronda Rousey in x-rated tirade amid WWE gender pay gap row

Ex-UFC champ Ronda Rousey has launched a foul-mouth tirade at WWE Universe and her fellow women wrestlers accusing them of being “scripted” and “made up” and warned female stars they couldn’t “f*cking touch” her.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Rousey lived up to her ‘Rowdy’ nickname as she hit out at the organization and co-stars for being fake.

“It wasn’t a promo they gave me other things to say I didn’t f*cking say it,” Rousey told MMA Fighting.“It’s not a promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f*cking act anymore.

“They can say it’s part of the act to try and save face but it’s not an act. I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain it however they want, but f*ck ‘em. Everybody.

“WWE Universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Oh don’t break kayfabe, Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those b*tches can f*cking touch me. The end.”

Her comments come as it was revealed that, despite WWE’s efforts to promote its female wrestlers, including with its first-ever Women's Royal Rumble, female superstars are paid way less than their male counterparts.

Brock Lesnar, another former UFC champion, is the highest earner in WWE with a $12 million basic annual salary - eight times more than Rousey, the highest paid female wrestler, who takes home $1.5 million.

Lesnar’s salary comes despite not working a full-time WWE schedule and does not include live event fees.

The second-highest paid wrestler, Charlotte Flair, earns $550,000 per year, the same as male wrestling middle-roaders Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

Also on rt.com Yana 'Foxy' Kunitskaya: Meet Russian MMA star set for action at UFC Wichita this weekend

Some have speculated that Rousey's words were scripted, but UFC fighter and 'Rowdy' victim Miesha Tate said that Rousey "does not have a sense of humor" and that she was "pissed" and the 32-year-old had demonstrated similar behavior while with the promotion.

Having moved over to wrestling in 2018, Rousey has become one of their main stars and could headline the upcoming WrestleMania card on April 7, where she may end up facing Flair in a battle of the two highest female earners.