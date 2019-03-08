'Institutionalized gender discrimination': Entire US women's team sues US Soccer over pay gap
The USWNT filed the suit under the Equal Pay Act on Friday, seeking class-action status over "institutionalized gender discrimination" against them over pay.
The lawsuit read, per ESPN: "Despite the fact that these female and male players are called upon to perform the same job responsibilities on their teams and participate in international competitions for their single common employer, the USSF, the female players have been consistently paid less money than their male counterparts.
Celebrate each other. #InternationalWomansDaypic.twitter.com/fw7h79uuOd— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) March 8, 2019
"This is true even though their performance has been superior to that of the male players -- with the female players, in contrast to male players, becoming world champions."
Despite being current world champions and having generated around $20 million more than the men's team, who failed to qualify for Russia 2018, the team are paid a quarter less.
"Each of us is extremely proud to wear the United States jersey, and we also take seriously the responsibility that comes with that," USA forward Alex Morgan said in a statement.
"We believe that fighting for gender equality in sports is a part of that responsibility. As players, we deserved to be paid equally for our work, regardless of our gender."
USWNT begin the defense of their world crown in three months time at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.