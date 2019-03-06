WATCH: English footballer sends internet into meltdown with incredible spinning volley

Derby County player Mason Bennett scored a goal so stunning it almost defied description in his team’s 2-1 victory over Wigan on Tuesday night.

Bennett grabbed the equalizer in the 62nd minute of the Championship clash, incredibly turning home a cross from the left with a flick of his left boot from around 10 yards out, which sent to ball into the top corner.

It was a goal so brilliant in its execution and improvisation that it appeared to merge an overhead kick with a spinning volley to produce something that left social media users astounded.

Some, though, had the audacity to suggest that 22-year-old Bennett had simply been "lucky."

Damn... what luck/skill? That was amazing. — Resting Mal De Ojo Face (@kxpx) March 5, 2019

A bit lucky, but brilliant. Who cares where goals come from! 👍 — 🐑🖤Julie King 🖤🐑 (@juliek1712) March 5, 2019

Derby manager Frank Lampard felt the nearest comparisons for the goal were to the similarly astounding overheard kick Real Madrid star Gareth Bale scored in the Champions League final victory against Liverpool last season.

"Mason's strike was incredible and I was saying the last time I felt like that at a game was the Champions League final when Gareth Bale scored the overhead kick," the former England and Chelsea midfielder said.

"I think that goal was similar in terms of the adjustment at the last second and to score from an impossible angle is a special goal for Mason and he should savor it."

Derby went on to seal the win thanks to Scott Malone’s 78th-minute goal.

The victory keeps them in the hunt for the playoff places as they seek a return to the promised land of the Premier League.