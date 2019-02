Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been dropped from the team for the crucial Premier League game against Tottenham, following his refusal to be substituted by manager Maurizio Sarri in Sunday’s League Cup final.

Kepa made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he refused to leave the Wembley pitch despite being called off by manager Sarri toward the end of extra time during the game against Manchester City.

The Spanish keeper, 24, subsequently issued an apology and was fined a week’s wages by the club – with Sarri putting the ugly incident down to a “misunderstanding” – but the Italian has seen fit to drop Kepa from the starting 11 for Wednesday night's game against Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

His place will be taken by Argentine stopper Willy Caballero, the man who was due to step in on Sunday to face the penalty shootout against former club City.

Sarri had said in the build-up to Wednesday’s game at the Bridge that he was undecided over whether Kepa would keep his place.

"It will be a decision for the group. For all the players,” Sarri said at a Tuesday press conference, the BBC reported.

"He has to [be mentally ready to play]. He made a mistake. A big mistake. There are some consequences. If the consequence is to play, he has to be ready to play. If the consequence is the bench, he has to be ready to go to the bench."

The Italian has now appeared to lay down a marker amid questions surrounding his control over the team.

Wednesday's game is key for both teams' fates moving forward this season.

Third-placed Spurs are looking to put Saturday’s shock defeat to Burnley behind them and keep their slim title hopes alive, while sixth-placed Chelsea are aiming to haul themselves back into the top four and Champions League places.

Defeat for Chelsea could also hasten Sarri’s exit toward the door after a disastrous run of form which has led to big questions over his future.