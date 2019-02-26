'I made a big mistake': Chelsea stopper Kepa apologizes, fined week's wages after Cup Final sub snub

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has issued an official apology after being fined a week's wages after refusing to be substituted by manager Maurizio Sarri during Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Initial reports had suggested that the Spanish stopper was set to avoid any punishment for his on-field insubordination at Wembley.

But it has since been confirmed that the 24-year-old has been fined one week's wages, with the sum going to the Chelsea Foundation in the form of a donation.

Kepa was set to be replaced, with backup keeper Willy Caballero all set to come on, but the Spaniard waved away attempts to bring him off the field as Sarri showed his anger and frustration on the touchline.

Manchester City went on to defeat Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out.

"I was very happy to play in my first Cup Final for Chelsea yesterday and very proud of the team performance," said the former Athletic Bilbao keeper in a statement - which was his second comment on the incident.

"I have thought a lot more about yesterday’s events. Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation.

"I wanted to take the time today to apologise fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans.

"I will learn from this episode and will accept any punishment or discipline the club decides is appropriate."

Chelsea's under-fire boss Sarri also issued a statement in an attempt to draw a line under the incident.

"Kepa and I have spoken about the incident. It was a good conversation," he said via an official statement.

"There was a misunderstanding yesterday but he realises he made a big mistake in the way he reacted. He has apologised to me, his team-mates and the club.

"It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed.

"The team performance as a whole was extremely positive and it is a shame to see how this incident has overshadowed our efforts in what was a very competitive Cup Final.

"Everyone’s focus is now on the next game and we must all now put this behind us."

Chelsea's next match sees them return to Premier League action for a huge London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, with Kepa expected to keep his place in the starting lineup for the crunch clash.