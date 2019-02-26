'I'm your new Hitler': US college football coach quits after alleged message to German player

American junior college football coach Jason Brown - also the star of a Netflix series - has quit amid a backlash after allegedly writing “I am your new Hitler” to a German player.

Brown, a coach at Independence Community College in Kansas, and who has featured in the Netflix series ‘Last Chance U’, resigned on Monday after reports he had sent player Alexandros Alexiou messages referring to him as a “German f***” and stating “I’m your new Hitler.”

Alexiou shared screenshots of the reported WhatsApp exchange with Brown on his Facebook page.

Brown announced his resignation in a lengthy social media post on Monday.

He did not admit to sending the messages, instead listing his “accomplishments” and accusing the Montgomery County Chronicle, which first reported the allegations, of "greatly diminish[ing] my ability to do my job."

"Given what has most recently been allowed to transpire, it is clear, that it will be nearly impossible to stay here," Brown wrote.

"Given what has most recently been allowed to transpire, it is clear, that it will be nearly impossible to stay here," Brown wrote.

"More plainly, the Montgomery County Chronicle has greatly diminished my ability to successfully do my job, and has set this football program back significantly, and the cumulative effect of all these detrimental factors I believe clearly constitute a constructive discharge of my employment.

“Regardless, I can sleep at night knowing I led with my best foot forward and graduated our players! I don’t care about anything else! I turned boys into men and made them better human beings,” added Brown, who had been at the college since the start of the 2016 season.

College president Daniel Barwick called the situation a "painful episode," in a statement cited by KGGF Radio.

“This has been a painful episode for the entire campus and community, and its conclusion allows us to fully focus on the students we serve,” he wrote.

“As a college, we should be defined by the outstanding educational quality and value we create for our students, and we believe we can move past this together with our community, faculty, staff and student body. The college has no further comment on this matter."

Brown did not indicate what his next steps would be in his resignation message.

He had gained broaded fame for his often colorful rants on the third series of Netflix documentary series 'Last Chance U', which follows the trials and tribulations of college players.