Super Bowl: We asked Russians what they know - and the results were hilarious (VIDEO)

On the eve of the Super Bowl, RT Sport asked Russians what they know about the NFL's showpiece game - and the results were predictably hilarious.

READ MORE: 6 Super Bowl stars key to their team's chances on Sunday

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to meet the New England Patriots in Atlanta, Georgia, RT Sport's Dustin Chaviano went out in the center of Moscow to find out what do locals know about the biggest game in the NFL.

And if they know about it at all...