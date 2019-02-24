‘The entire division is on notice’: Russia's Petr Yan tipped for big things after win at UFC Prague

Petr Yan tied the current record for the longest active win streak in the UFC's 135lb division with a clear-cut decision win against former world title challenger John Dodson in Prague on Saturday.

Yan won all three rounds on the scorecards against the experienced Dodson, flummoxing the American with his high tempo and aggressive striking.

He did face some adversity, though. Dodson sent Yan to the canvas in the second after countering a right hand, though the Russian quickly bounced back to his feet and came back strong, buckling Dodson's knees after landing flush with a powerful left.

Yan reasserted his aggression in the the third, though despite landing several stinging shots on his opponent he couldn't quite become the first fighter to finish Dodson in his 31-fight career.

The 26-year-old Yan has now won four consecutive bouts in the UFC and wants to make it five in June, issuing a post-fight challenge to fellow bantamweight Jimmie Rivera for a potential match-up as he looks to continue climbing the ladder at 135lbs.

Petr Yan is now tied for the longest active UFC win streak in the bantamweight division at 4 (Dillashaw, Moraes, Perez, Quinonez). #UFCPrague — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) February 23, 2019

Bantamweight continues to assert itself as one of the UFC's premier divisions. Petr Yan is one of its next big things. Not a flawless performance against John Dodson, but standout and ultimately dominant. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 23, 2019

Man, I want to see Petr Yan fight EVERYBODY. Think about all the matchups at 135 for this guy. Lineker? Almeida? Font? Garbrandt?? Moraes??? Dillashaw!? All of those are money. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 23, 2019

Petr Yan calls his shot: "This is my fourth win in the UFC, so I’m perfect here. I have to talk to the UFC, but I would like to fight against Jimmie Rivera in June.” #UFCPrague — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) February 23, 2019

If he hadn't already done so, Petr Yan just put the entire bantamweight division on notice. Fantastic performance against a very tricky opponent in John Dodson. 135lbs is so damn talent rich. #UFCPrague — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 23, 2019

Thanks to eveyone who supports me or doubts me. I’m just getting started #nomercy — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) February 24, 2019

Yan's emergence has strengthened an already fascinating UFC bantamweight division. T.J. Dillashaw remains the champion despite losing his last fight, a flyweight title bout against Henry Cejudo, while Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes and Aljamain Sterling, to name a few, all present intriguing match-ups for the the former ACB champ.

Yan has three fights left on a UFC deal which he signed in January, and you can be sure that by the time that deal is up for renewal, the UFC will have their latest Russian title contender.