Man storms cockpit in attempt to hijack Dubai-bound plane in Bangladesh – local media
HomeSport News

‘The entire division is on notice’: Russia's Petr Yan tipped for big things after win at UFC Prague

Published time: 24 Feb, 2019 12:12
Get short URL
‘The entire division is on notice’: Russia's Petr Yan tipped for big things after win at UFC Prague
Yan pictured in action in 2018. © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoyev
Petr Yan tied the current record for the longest active win streak in the UFC's 135lb division with a clear-cut decision win against former world title challenger John Dodson in Prague on Saturday.

Yan won all three rounds on the scorecards against the experienced Dodson, flummoxing the American with his high tempo and aggressive striking. 

He did face some adversity, though. Dodson sent Yan to the canvas in the second after countering a right hand, though the Russian quickly bounced back to his feet and came back strong, buckling Dodson's knees after landing flush with a powerful left.

READ MORE: Khabib takes dig at Ferguson over snubbed UFC interim title fight

Yan reasserted his aggression in the the third, though despite landing several stinging shots on his opponent he couldn't quite become the first fighter to finish Dodson in his 31-fight career.

The 26-year-old Yan has now won four consecutive bouts in the UFC and wants to make it five in June, issuing a post-fight challenge to fellow bantamweight Jimmie Rivera for a potential match-up as he looks to continue climbing the ladder at 135lbs.

Yan's emergence has strengthened an already fascinating UFC bantamweight division. T.J. Dillashaw remains the champion despite losing his last fight, a flyweight title bout against Henry Cejudo, while Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes and Aljamain Sterling, to name a few, all present intriguing match-ups for the the former ACB champ.

Yan has three fights left on a UFC deal which he signed in January, and you can be sure that by the time that deal is up for renewal, the UFC will have their latest Russian title contender.

Also on rt.com Watch mouth-guard sent flying in chilling 1st round KO at UFC Prague (VIDEO)

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies