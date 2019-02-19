‘Amazing!’ Trump praises viral clip of African woman’s football skills... and gets slammed (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump is among those to have picked up a viral video of an African woman showing off some impressive football juggling skills, hailing the clip as “amazing” – only to get pummeled for sharing the footage.

The clip of the unnamed woman has spread across the internet in recent days after being shared by Twitter user Akin Sawyerr on February 16.

The video, which has been watched more than 9 million times, shows the woman demonstrating staggering ‘keep-up’ skills as she maneuvers the ball around her body with her feet, head and chest, much to the delight of the gathered crowd.

Sawyerr captioned the video: “Talent is evenly distributed, opportunity isn’t,” and the post has since garnered more than 390,000 ‘likes’ and over 120,000 retweets.

That includes from US President Trump, who shared it with the message “Amazing!” to his 58.4 million followers.

It has also been shared by prominent UK TV personality Piers Morgan, who hailed it as “brilliant.”

The woman has not been named, but the clip is said to have been filmed in Malawi, east Africa.

Other social media users have shared more footage of her incredible footwork.

Some reports state that the woman is Tanzanian, and that she has previously been shown demonstrating her skills back in 2014.

Trump, though, has come under fire from some quarters for sharing the clip amid continued political turbulence in the US over his plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Others claimed the president clearly had too much ‘Executive Time’ on his hands.

But for some, it was simply a welcome introduction into their Twitter feed.