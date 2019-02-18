Girls plunge into snowy ice bath wearing next to nothing (VIDEO)

A group of daredevils wearing only swimsuits took a dip in the freezing waters of Vladivostok. Just watching the video is enough to take your breath away.

The girls braved the freezing waters of the Sea of Japan in Vladivostok in sub-zero temperatures in early February.

“I’ve been doing this [winter swimming] for 10 years,” Natalia Aksenova, one of the swimmers, told Ruptly video agency, which filmed the daring dip.

Last year the pair swam in 4.5C below zero (23.9F) water, while the air temperature was -28C (-18.4F). Now that’s what you call nerves of steel!

It gives you “a storm of emotions and a good mood,” they said.

