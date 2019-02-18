Conor McGregor v Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is 'done deal' – UFC's Joe Rogan

A UFC lightweight showdown between Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is a “done deal,” according to longtime promotion analyst Joe Rogan.

The pair have increasingly been touted as meeting later this year, with the talk stepping up a gear when US star Cerrone hinted earlier this month that “it looks like we get to fight for the 155[lbs] interim title.”

Fan favorite Cerrone, 35, dismantled budding prospect Alexander Hernandez in his last fight in January, racking up his 22nd UFC victory.

McGregor is due to return to the octagon after his suspension ends in April over the carnage that ensued after his defeat to Russian lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

Speaking on the UFC Fight Companion podcast after UFC Phoenix this weekend, Rogan said a McGregor versus Cerrone match-up was essentially done.

"Conor-Cowboy is a done deal, as far as I know," the longtime commentator said.

On the #UFCPhoenix Fight Companion podcast which is live right now, Joe Rogan said Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone, "is a done deal as far as I know." — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 18, 2019

UFC president Dana White has also said he wants to see McGregor take on Cerrone in his return to action.

“I’d like to see Conor fight this summer, if those two [McGregor and Cerrone] want to fight each other, they’ve both earned it,” said the UFC boss in February.

“Cowboy’s fought anybody we’ve ever put against him… we throw this young killer [Alexander] Hernandez at him, Cowboy’s the underdog, he goes in and does it the way he did it, and then Conor’s fought everybody.

“If these two want to fight, I’m down,” White added.

After Cerrone defeated Hernandez via second-round TKO, McGregor took to social media to talk up a potential fight.

For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you.

Congratulations. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2019

It looks increasingly likely that both men will now get that chance.