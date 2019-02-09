Donald Cerrone ‘to fight Conor McGregor for UFC interim title’... and predicts KO victory

American MMA star Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone tweeted Conor McGregor to hint that a UFC interim lightweight title bout between the pair was in the works, then told fans he would finish the Dubliner with a head-kick knockout.

The talk about a potential clash between Cerrone and Irish superstar McGregor kicked up a gear when the American fan-favorite posted to social media suggesting they could be about to fight for an interim lightweight title.

Cerrone has made no secret of his desire to face McGregor, stating his case in post-fight interviews and on social media.

And his recent performance - a thrilling stoppage victory over young lightweight contender Alex Hernandez - led McGregor to respond on social media, saying he'd take the fight.

Since then, the pair have engaged in some good-natured banter on Twitter, often referring to their respective beverage affiliations: Cerrone to beer giants Budweiser and McGregor to his own whiskey brand, Proper Twelve.

And Cerrone tagged both companies when he posted to both Twitter and Instagram suggesting a fight was in the works.

"Good News @thenotoriousmma," he wrote.

"Looks like we get to fight for 155 Interim Title."

Good News @thenotoriousmma looks like we get to fight for 155 Interim Title 🇺🇸vs🇮🇪 @properwhiskey vs budweiser https://t.co/1rCKkrSo6Q — Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) February 9, 2019

Cerrone also appeared as a guest fighter at the UFC 234 fan Q&A session in Melbourne, Australia on Friday, and spoke in more depth about the potential matchup.

"This is a fight that I think everyone is going to love," he said.

"I’m very excited to be involved with him. How am I going to beat him? I’m going to go out there and give it hell, like I always do.

"It’s definitely going to be this year. This summer, I think."

And when asked how he thought the contest would pan out, Cerrone was confident in his chances, and promised the fans he would deliver the exciting stand-up battle they're hoping for.



"I’m just going to go out there and fight my ass off. I really am," he said.

"I’m going to stand and fight him. I’m not going to try to wrestle him. I’m going to stand and give you all what you want to see."

And his prediction was short and sweet.

"Second-round, head-kick."