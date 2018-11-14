Waiting for Conor: Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone hints at McGregor clash

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone versus Conor McGregor sounds like the sort of fight hardcore UFC fans would love – and record-breaking American star Cerrone has hinted the matchup could happen soon.

Following his submission win over welterweight Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver last weekend, Cerrone announced his intention to return to the UFC lightweight division, and revealed the UFC had already spoken to him about his potential next opponent, saying it was a "very exciting" bout.

It prompted much speculation about who "Cowboy" could be lined up to fight next, with the likes of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje suggested as likely opponents for the UFC and WEC veteran.

But Cerrone has since taken to social media to hint at a huge potential bout with McGregor, posting a side-by-side pic to his Instagram account with the caption: "Just waiting on him! I know a guy."

McGregor is currently unable to compete due to a temporary suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission following the post-fight fracas at UFC 229 after his loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov will learn their punishments at an NSAC hearing on December 10, after which the UFC will be able to work on a possible return date for the Irishman.

Could it be against Cerrone? Only time will tell.