The Devil in Disguise? Man United badge 'Satan' censored on Iranian TV over mythical creature ban

Iranian television have caused a stir by deftly censoring the famous Red Devil on Man United's emblem during a broadcast of Tuesday's Champions League match over the country's law forbidding the depiction of mythical creatures.

The Red Devil has been synonymous with United since the early 1970s, originally being the symbol of local rugby league side Salford Red Devils, on the initiative of former manager Sir Matt Busby. Before that, the red and yellow stripes of the city's coat of arms was featured on the match instead.

For its broadcast of the English Premier League side's UEFA Champions League last 16 match against PSG on Tuesday, an Iranian TV channel were forced to revert to a former version of the badge with the old design, as mythical creatures are banned in the Islamic Republic.

Iranian TV forced to censor Man United's badge pic.twitter.com/sNOb7VdoUC — Akwesi Coscubex (@odurookyere15) February 13, 2019

Manchester United o Red Devils, ma in Iran c’è la censura e il logo perde il Diavolo... - https://t.co/hhZ9IqIVPSpic.twitter.com/Nd5h8VSLgy — ITASportPress (@ItaSportPress) February 13, 2019

Turkish journalist Serkan Akkoyun reported that the channel said it blurred the 'satanic symbol' in such a way because: "Our editors did not know much about football because they used the old logo they found on Google."

Italian side AS Roma also faced the same treatment earlier in the season, when the emblem's Capitoline Wolf, which depicts the founding of the city, suckling the young Romulus and Remus was also censored.

if you don’t then you

love me can still love me

at my at my pic.twitter.com/stSi78N8yJ — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 5, 2018

On the field, on Tuesday, PSG ran riot as second half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and then Kylian Mbappe sealed a win for the Parisians. Both goals were assisted by former United winger Angel Di Maria, who as booed on and off the field, responding by telling the crowd to "f*ck off" and mocked sipping a bottle of beer thrown at him on the pitch.