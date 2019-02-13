‘He turned Old Trafford into his beer garden!’ - Fans react over Di Maria's 'last laugh' in PSG win

Angel Di Maria endured a torrid return to former club Man United in PSG’s UEFA Champions League 2-0 win on Tuesday, but had the last laugh when he sipped a beer bottle thrown onto the pitch and provided the assists for both goals.

The Argentine became United's record signing when he made the move from Spanish giants Real Madrid to England for £60 million ($77 million) in 2014, inheriting the club's fabled number 7 shirt in the process.

He was returning to Manchester for the first time since leaving for the Ligue 1 team a season later, following a poor, trophy-less year at Old Trafford, for PSG's last 16 first leg tie in Europe's elite competition, and United fans didn't exactly roll out the red carpet for the former Red Devil.

It’s not about the Moonwalk or the Milly Rock, Di Maria just treated Old Trafford as his beer garden. pic.twitter.com/maApEphoiv — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) February 12, 2019

Di Maria was booed upon arrival in Manchester, a welcome that worsened as the game began as a PSG side, minus Edinson Cavani and Neymar, took on a United team riding an eleven-game unbeaten run.

In the first half, Di Maria received a welcome back from former teammate Ashley Young when the United captain barged him into the advertising hoards as the ball went out for a throw in, to huge applause from the crowd.

Ashley Young receives the loudest applause of the evening so far for this on Di Maria. pic.twitter.com/fShYy1BB4g — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 12, 2019

After a goalless first 45 minutes, PSG finally found a breakthrough when boo boy Di Maria fired a corner into the United box which was volleyed home by French international Presnel Kimpembe on 53 minutes.

As the PSG players celebrated on the byline, an incensed Di Maria let out his frustration by screaming "F*ck off! Puta!" to the United faithful, captured clearly by TV cameras.

Angel Di Maria: PSG star screams “F*** OFF” at Man Utd fans after Champions League goal https://t.co/QrqPrSSdOL#MUNPSG#ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/Y35gwKpPBq — Cambey Wolf (@CambeyWolf_254) February 12, 2019

The celebration seemed to rub the Old Trafford crowd up the wrong way, and minutes later, a beer bottle was thrown onto the pitch around where the 30-year-old was stood.

Unfazed, Di Maria picked up the missile and proceeded to pretend to drink out of the bottle, much to chagrin of United fans, but much to the sheer amusement of the Twitterati. One user commented that the player had "turned Old Trafford into a pub".

Di Maria turned their stadium into a pub and they have the audacity to call the Emirates a dancefloor. pic.twitter.com/WVIAn0c3fN — Fatima Hojeij #MerciArsene (@GoonerHojeij) February 12, 2019

Ole: We're unbeaten



Di Maria: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/wsJUqg9pAR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 12, 2019

- 2 away goals

- 2 Di Maria Assists

- PSG taking the piss without Neymar and Cavani.

- Di Maria telling United fans to fuck off

- Pogba sent off

- Old Trafford as lifeless as The Etihad



That’s some night! 😂 #MUNPSG — Guggs. (@GuggsLFC) February 12, 2019

#DiMaria vs former club #MUFC



🚎Booed when getting off #PSG bus

🤬Suffers abuse all game

🥊Pushed into stands by Young

🍺Beer bottle thrown at him

🎯1st assist

🙌Celebrates in front of MUFC fans

🎯2nd assist



😂His beer tastes very sweet tonight pic.twitter.com/z1JqmrJjC0 — ShotOnGoal Transfers (@SOGTransfers) February 12, 2019

To rub salt into the United wounds, Di Maria was then on hand to provide the assist for the second goal of the game, firing the ball into the path of wonder kid Kylian Mbappe to slot home on the hour mark and put the game beyond reach for United.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users did not pass up the opportunity to remind United fans of not only Di Maria's return, but what happened on the pitch.

Mbappe and Di Maria coming towards Man United defense #MUNPSG#MUFCPSGpic.twitter.com/Jv5vBF83wg — Jacana Ben (@jacanaben_) February 12, 2019

Ashley Young every time Di Maria tried to dribble past pic.twitter.com/VIJwDmIaDf — Mc (@McRayDenov6) February 12, 2019

la hawla Di Maria really unleashed hell on earth for this guys pic.twitter.com/CGhl2vv03O — - (@drugsushldtryit) February 12, 2019

United's woe was intensified when Paul Pogba was sent off late on in the second half for a second yellow card following a lunge on Dani Alves.

Di Maria's manager, Thomas Tuchel, said after the game that the jeers from the home crowd simply made the player stronger. "Angel Di Maria is very competitive. If you tease him, it does not make him weaker," he said, Sky Sports reported.

"I thought he had a good relationship with the fans. He was a bit nervous and needed to be calmer in the first-half. In the end he did well."

Di Maria was more reserved after the game, posting to Instagram: "Happy for a beautiful victory. 90 more minutes are missing To continue working for what is coming. Congratulations team."