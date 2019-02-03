Still got it: Usain Bolt rolls up at Super Bowl event, breezily ties 40-yard sprint record (VIDEO)

Usain Bolt may have officially hung up his spikes, but he’s definitely still got it. The Jamaican sprint king appeared at the NFL Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, and proceeded to tie a 40-yard league sprint record.

Bolt, 32, is in town ahead of Sunday’s big game between the LA Rams and New England Patriots, and showed that he could have had the makings of a gridiron great himself.

The 100m and 200m world record holder took to a makeshift stretch of turf to complete the 40-yard dash that NFL hopefuls cover as part of the Scouting Combine each year.

READ MORE: 1 billion chicken wings, $100K tickets & male cheerleaders: An alternative look at Super Bowl LIII

Dressed in sneakers and a tracksuit, eight-time Olympic gold medalist Bolt blitzed the distance (36.5 meters) in an unofficial 4.22 seconds – which would tie the record set by John Ross, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, ahead of the 2017 draft.

Just saw Usain Bolt tie the fastest NFL 40 yard dash with 4.22 #SBLIII



Wasn’t wearing running spikes either pic.twitter.com/Fv8fK2S9ZR — simon crosse (@simoncrosse) February 2, 2019

Sunday’s Super Bowl sees the Patriots aim for a sixth championship in what is their third appearance in a row in the NFL showpiece.

The Rams are aiming for a first championship since 2000, when the team was based out of St. Louis.

Also on rt.com Super Bowl: We asked Russians what they know, and the results were hilarious (VIDEO)

Bolt, meanwhile, recently ended his pursuit of a professional career in the other form of football (i.e. soccer), after failing to land a professional contract despite a lenghty trial with Australian top-tier team Central Coast Mariners.

READ MORE: 'It was fun while it lasted': Usain Bolt signals end of professional football dream

It looks like he hasn't lost much of that lightning pace, though.