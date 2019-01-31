‘I like me better naked’: Heartthrob Tsitsipas prompts meme frenzy with philosophical musings

Following a sensational Australian Open run Greek tennis talent Stefanos Tsitsipas has again captured the public’s imagination, this time by sharing his latest philosophical musings over his preference for nudity.

The 20-year-old, the youngest player ranked in the top 20, rose to prominence at the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne by knocking out tennis legend Roger Federer on his way to the semifinal, where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given his home country’s traditions, Tsitsipas is also known for his philosophical musings on social media.

The most recent of those came on Thursday, when the young tennis ace posted a shirtless waist-high picture, along with the lines: “I like me better naked. I don't mean that in a vain way...

“When you put clothes on, you immediately put a character on. Clothes are adjectives, they are indicators. When you don't have any clothes on, it's just you, raw, and you can't hide.”

I like me better naked. I don't mean that in a vain way... When you put clothes on, you immediately put a character on. Clothes are adjectives, they are indicators. When you don't have any clothes on, it's just you, raw, and you can't hide. pic.twitter.com/LxkSaHBEBM — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) January 31, 2019

It’s unclear whether the Greek star was in fact clothed from the waist down.

The selfie shared on Tsitsipas’ social media accounts triggered an avalanche of amusement from his followers, with some accusing the player of narcissism.

Others recommended that the young star concentrate more on his sporting career, rather than being an attention-seeking provocateur.

However, many users praised the player’s “naked initiative,” saying that it’s perfectly normal to want to show off a beautiful, well-built body.

Others mocked his philosophical titbits – comparing him to famous male movie model ‘Zoolander’, played by Ben Stiller.

Tsitsipas, who is the grandson of Russian Olympic champion footballer Sergey Salnikov, became the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 2007 when he reached the last four in Melbourne.

His run at the Australian Open drew much praise and admiration from renowned tennis pundits, who predicted the Greek could top the ATP rankings one day.