Game, set & SPLAT! Ball girl mercilessly deals with bug as Lisicki looks on in horror (VIDEO)

A ball girl at the Thailand Open became an internet star after her “cold-blooded” approach to dealing with an insect which was troubling German star Sabine Lisicki.

READ MORE: 'I was not nervous!': Nadal refutes Australian Open anxiety after jittery performance

The first round game between Germany’s Lisicki and Garbine Muguruza of Spain became more of a wildlife TV show, after a huge bug landed on the court and caused an unexpected pause in play.

The bright floodlights at the arena attracted the unwelcomed guest just as Lisicki was preparing to return Muguruza’s serve.

The 2013 Wimbledon finalist, who is attempting to return to the elite of the women’s game, tried to gently shuffle the insect intruder off court with her racquet.

However, after several unsuccessful attempts, the ball girl standing nearby took more drastic control of the situation with some quick foot movement.

The girl ran onto the court and squashed the insect without hesitation – to an apparent mixture of amusement and horror from the German player, who winced at the bug-stomping scene.

Also on rt.com 'No sulking loser to hijack the moment': Classy Naomi Osaka gets to savor Australian Open win

Lisicki walked away before glancing back and pulling an awkward smile while the ball girl picked up the remains of the insect.

The former world number 12 Lisicki, who lost the match in straight sets 6-3 6-4, said she was “disappointed” by the outcome of the game.

“Tough match tonight! I’m disappointed in the outcome but it was a good match. Made a few bad choices on important points that make a difference in such a match,” she said.

READ MORE: 'I wasn’t confident to be alone': Kvitova opens up on stabbing hell after reaching Aus Open final

The 29-year-old also shared a video of the bizarre bug episode, accompanying it with a ‘see-no-evil’ monkey emoji and causing a wave of reactions from her fans.

“Asian vs European approach,” one user wrote, comparing Lisicki’s and the ball girl’s methods to get rid of the bug.

Asian vs European approach. — Mensa Green (@fereous) January 29, 2019

“Clearly wanted to get home already!” another fan commented.

Clearly wanted to get home already ! 😂😂 — Chris Harvey-Aggett (@ZombieStacks14) January 30, 2019

“Typical woman reaction, crush the bug,” a user added.