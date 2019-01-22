HomeSport News

'An insult to everyone that pays their taxes': Fans react as Ronaldo avoids jail time for tax fraud

Published time: 22 Jan, 2019 12:47 Edited time: 22 Jan, 2019 12:58
The five time Ballon d'Or winner was handed a large fine and a suspended 23-month jail sentence despite a conviction for a multi-million dollar tax fraud, leading to some fans complaining that his punishment was too lenient.

The Portuguese settled the matter, which had been agreed in advance, at a court in Madrid on Tuesday morning as Ronaldo became the latest high profile footballer to answer to tax fraud charges in Spain.

As per Spanish law, a jail sentence for first-time offender that is less than two years is often suspended.

Much like his great rival in Cataluna, Ronaldo now joins Lionel Messi as players who have fallen foul of the Spanish tax authorities. The Barcelona ace was handed a similar suspended sentence in 2017.

While Ronaldo's fine is a large one, some fans have questioned why it appears the Portuguese seems to be 'above the law' and have wondered if similar dispensations would be made for people not in his position of great wealth.

Either way, the fine represents a drop in the ocean to one of the the game's most wealthy players. In addition to his €30mln ($43lmn) salary at Juventus, the Portuguese has signed an array of sponsorship deals including a particularly lucrative partnership with Nike, which Forbes reported to be worth in the region of $1bln.

