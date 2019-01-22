'An insult to everyone that pays their taxes': Fans react as Ronaldo avoids jail time for tax fraud

The five time Ballon d'Or winner was handed a large fine and a suspended 23-month jail sentence despite a conviction for a multi-million dollar tax fraud, leading to some fans complaining that his punishment was too lenient.

The Portuguese settled the matter, which had been agreed in advance, at a court in Madrid on Tuesday morning as Ronaldo became the latest high profile footballer to answer to tax fraud charges in Spain.

As per Spanish law, a jail sentence for first-time offender that is less than two years is often suspended.

Much like his great rival in Cataluna, Ronaldo now joins Lionel Messi as players who have fallen foul of the Spanish tax authorities. The Barcelona ace was handed a similar suspended sentence in 2017.

While Ronaldo's fine is a large one, some fans have questioned why it appears the Portuguese seems to be 'above the law' and have wondered if similar dispensations would be made for people not in his position of great wealth.

Either way, the fine represents a drop in the ocean to one of the the game's most wealthy players. In addition to his €30mln ($43lmn) salary at Juventus, the Portuguese has signed an array of sponsorship deals including a particularly lucrative partnership with Nike, which Forbes reported to be worth in the region of $1bln.

An insult to everyone that pays their taxes. @Cristiano show some respect and humility. The ultra-rich should not be allowed to laugh off being convicted of a crime while others are suffering as a result of their selfishness and ignorance. pic.twitter.com/k4oflfziCQ — Stewart Sims (@stew_sims) January 22, 2019

Whilst Portuguese authorities attempt to extradite a football fan from Hungary for revealing the illegal ways clubs, players+agents are rorting the game, C. Ronaldo avoids jail despite avoiding $US12M in taxes in Spain. His fine? $22 million or 1/45th of just his nike deal alone pic.twitter.com/h0LrvpQQ6u — Eli (@ElMengem) January 22, 2019

He stole 19m pounds and gets off with no jail time. That is NOT justice. "Ronaldo accepts €18.8m deal over tax evasion" BBC News https://t.co/hW5TbDs0q4 — Ed Franks (@edfranks) January 22, 2019

I really cannot believe that some people think that Sports Personalities such as Lionel Messi, and Christian Ronaldo, are above the Law? And defend them when they illegally avoid paying Income Tax, and even a Rape Allegation! That is quite sad. — Nick (@NickWboro) January 22, 2019

GOAT = Greedy Orange Avoider of Tax #Ronaldohttps://t.co/gRQhAsRKGe — Christie W (@FFSChristie) January 22, 2019

What's Ronaldo's favourite drink? Vat 69, coz it's the amount he's paid in tax this year — The Sy (@TheSySeven) January 22, 2019

Don’t get why all these footy players try and bail paying tax, how much money do they actually need, likes of Ronaldo makes more in a month than the majority of the population make in their lives — Callum Newall (@CNewall_97) January 22, 2019